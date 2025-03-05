A TikTok user filmed the shocking moment when a thief snatched their KFC order directly from the employee's hands at a drive-thru window before her husband could grab the food

The video captures the woman screaming in panic and frantically telling the KFC worker to call the manager while her husband eventually exits the vehicle to search for the robber

Social media users were surprisingly more focused on criticizing the woman's voice and screaming reaction rather than discussing the brazen theft that occurred in broad daylight

A woman shared a clip of how their KFC drive-thru order was stolen. Images: @aishawasim0

Source: Facebook

A woman captured the moment a thief stole their KFC order right from the drive-thru window in a shocking daylight robbery.

Watch the Facebook clip below.

Fast food theft caught on camera

Content creator @aishawasim0 shared a video showing the moment she and her husband fell victim to an unexpected robbery while collecting their KFC order. In the clip, as the drive-thru employee extends the bag of food toward the vehicle, a quick-moving thief dashes past, snatches the bag, and runs off before her husband can take it.

The woman immediately begins screaming in panic, repeatedly yelling for the KFC employee to call the manager while her visibly shocked husband tries to process what just happened. Eventually, her husband exits the vehicle to search for the food thief, who managed to execute the brazen theft in broad daylight and front of multiple witnesses.

The incident highlights South Africa's ongoing crime challenges, with cities like Pietermaritzburg, Pretoria, and Johannesburg ranking among the most dangerous in Africa according to the 2024 crime index. Contact crimes, including robbery, remain particularly common throughout the country.

A woman's post on how their KFC meal was stolen surprised viewers and not because of the robbery. Images: @aishawasim0

Source: Facebook

Viewers focus on screams, not crime

Rather than expressing sympathy or concern about the robbery, commenters fixated almost exclusively on criticizing the woman's voice and reaction:

@Jason Rushin harshly commented:

"Make videos without audio if she is in it. Sickening voice to be honest. Poor man, I bet he wishes he was deaf.. Lol!"

@Koos Jordaan questioned the setting:

"Left hand drive car... In South Africa?"

@Pedro Cloete complained:

"Dam, what an irritating voice! Bloody Hell!"

@Adi Singh expressed suspicion:

"Why were you recording at that exact moment, unless it was staged?"

@Jonathan Adams offered advice:

"My friend, you should learn how to do things faster, and that screaming is not!! on what's the manager gonna do?? place another order and BE FAST next time 😂😂😂"

@HyaMeezo admitted:

"That voice makes me more angry, I forgot about the food lol I would have let that man steal her and bring the food back."

@Imraan Rahman added:

"This lady needs a mute button. Also skipping a meal wouldn't hurt her."

