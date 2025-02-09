A video surfaced online showing the moment a Toyota Quantum taxi mistimed overtaking a heavy-ton truck on the freeway

The driving error resulted in a medium-duty truck side-swiping the taxi at a high speed, resulting in the latter vehicle losing control

Information indicated that the crash, which did not appear to result in fatalities, happened at 4.23pm on Saturday, 8 February 2025

A vehicle accident on the N3 route showed a Toyota Quantum driver mistiming overtaking a truck and colliding with a moving MDV. Image: Tshepiso Mametela

Source: Original

KWAZULU-NATAL — A long-haul truck's reverse footage camera captured a dangerous situation unfolding on the notorious N3 route.

A video of the incident showed a medium-duty vehicle (MDV) side-swiping a minibus taxi on the freeway in chilling scenes posted on the @MDNnewss X page on Sunday, 9 February 2025.

MDV shaves taxi in N3 freeway crash

A 20-second clip captures the action as a Toyota Quantum creeps up from the rear of the heavy-tonner, appearing to overtake to the right.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The MDV, driving in the right lane, can be seen gaining on the truck as the taxi makes its moves. Then, seemingly as the taxi mistimes switching lanes, the two vehicles collide. The former appears to take the brunt of the impact.

This driving error resulted in the smaller vehicle losing control and smashing into the side of the bigger, much heavier truck to its left.

It immediately grounds to a halt, while the MDV continues driving on.

Watch the X clip below:

Meanwhile, the massive truck reduced its speed — which the dashcam showed was travelling at about 20km at the moment of impact.

Other information from the device indicates that the accident, which did not appear fatal, occurred at 4.23pm on Saturday, 8 February 2025.

During the collision, several cars driving on the same route drive past the accident at a high speed, moving to the edge of the roadway to avoid the debris.

It did not appear the accident was fatal.

Van Reenen's Pass crash footage surfaces

In a related story, Briefly News reported that dashcam footage from a truck involved in the N3 Van Reenen's Pass crash in which 17 people were killed on Monday, 6 January, showed the moment the devastating accident unfolded.

The crash, which occurred at about 8.30pm, reportedly involved a heavy vehicle, a taxi, and a passenger car. Authorities said the taxi was heading to Durban from Johannesburg while the truck travelled in the opposite direction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News