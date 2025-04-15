SA Amazed by Prisoner Active on TikTok, Participating in Viral Trends and Going Live
- A South African prisoner amazed many when he showed off his goofy personality on social media
- The young man is very active on TikTok and participates in viral trends that have drawn many people to his account
- So far, he has over 5,000 followers and over 16,000 overall likes after posting three videos and going live a couple of times
South Africans were amazed by a prisoner who had a prominent social media presence and wondered how he was able to hide his device.
Many people were intrigued by his stories and asked if he was in the same prison as Thabo Bester.
Prisoner goes viral on TikTok
South Africans were amazed to see a Mzansi prisoner thriving online. The young man participated in a now-viral TikTok trend where he shared his dream home.
The guy made it known that he was a prisoner by choosing the username:
“Isbotshwa.”
The name translates to ‘prisoner’ in English, reinforcing his identity. The chap's TikTok bio explains further:
“Sentenced individual. Hustler! Dreams delayed are not dreams denied.”
The chap often goes live with his followers and shares his story. Recently, he appeared on a live chat chilling on his bed with other prisoners chatting in the background.
The chipped walls and bed made out of steel made an appearance too as he appeared on video during the interaction. One of the posts on his TikTok features him mopping the bathroom floor.
South Africans wondered if the chap tried to escape the same way Thabo Bester did. He often wears a mask and shades to hide his face. The prisoner captioned his now-viral video:
“POV: Choosing my home for the next five years.”
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi amazed by socially active prisoner
Social media users were stunned by the chap and commented:
@lehlohonolothoaba3 was wowed:
“My goodness. Being in South Africa must be nice. Even prisoners are content creators.”
@Don Buthelezi commented:
“Next thing you’ll film a ‘get ready with me’.”
@Isbotshwa!🇿🇦 promised:
“Coming soon.”
@Patience.K asked:
“I like your sense of humour and the way you reply to posts, but, honestly, what are you doing here?”
@Ziningi Shabane 🇿🇦 was stunned:
“South Africa is a joke, I’m telling you. Prisoners are now content creators. I’m leaving this country.”
@maNhlangothi 🤍asked:
“Where did you get the phone?”
@Isbotshwa!🇿🇦 responded:
“Where it’s sold.”
@Felicia wondered if the guy tried to escape:
“Have you tried the Thabo Bester’s trick?”
@Paulinah Moloiy wondered:
“Okay, man, is Bester there?”
