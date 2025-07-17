A TikTok video went viral, showing a South African man's hilarious first attempt at eating sushi when he underestimated the wasabi

His comical reaction resonated widely with viewers who sympathised with the common first-time sushi culture shock

The video highlighted the surprising intensity of wasabi for new sushi eaters and became an instant hit by capturing the attention of netizens

South Africans were highly entertained and related to a viral TikTok video showcasing a man's comical first sushi experience, particularly his dramatic reaction to misjudging the fiery power of wasabi.

A viral TikTok video captured a South African man's amusingly unfortunate initial encounter with sushi, where he underestimated the strength of wasabi. Image: marketlan

Source: Getty Images

South Africans on TikTok were left in stitches after a man’s first-ever sushi experience turned into a comical moment of culinary culture shock. The video, posted by user @mushroom9120, shows the man bravely trying sushi for the first first, but things quickly took a turn when he underestimated the power of wasabi.

Sushi, a beloved Japanese delicacy made of vinegared rice, raw fish, and a variety of toppings, has become increasingly popular in South Africa. But for first-timers, the experience can come with a few surprises, particularly the fiery green paste known as wasabi. Intended to add heat and flavour, wasabi is notorious for its strong, sinus-clearing punch, and that’s exactly what caught this man off guard. In another video, sharing his experience of trying sushi and wasabi, he said:

“Wasabi taught me a life lesson, I'm never doing this again! "This sushi betrayed me… wasabi hit me like a truck! I couldn’t breathe for a second. NEVER again! Have you ever been attacked by food like this?"

First-time sushi fail goes viral

The now-viral clip shows the moment he takes a bite, only to be hit almost instantly by the intensity of the wasabi. His reaction while desperately reaching for water left viewers both laughing and sympathising. He shared that even his ancestors felt it too, perfectly summing up the drama of the moment, making the video an instant hit.

This light-hearted moment has resonated with many South Africans who could relate to the first-time sushi struggle. For those who haven’t tried the dish, sushi can be an overwhelming experience, from navigating chopsticks to understanding the different types of rolls and sauces. Wasabi, often mistaken for guacamole or just a harmless side paste, is frequently the culprit behind first-time mishaps.

A South African man's comical and calamitous first experience with sushi, shared in a viral TikTok video, resulted from him not realising how potent wasabi could be. Image: mushroom9120

Source: TikTok

Here's what netizens had to say

Gugulethu Khanyile said:

"I always tell people wasabi tastes like electricity. Bathi nginamanga. 🤣"

Mpumie asked:

"What exactly does wasabi taste like?"

RoseMxhasa wrote:

"When he took the wasabi, I literally died on his behalf. 😭🤣"

Senosiiey commented:

"That time it's 23:58, everyone is sleeping, and then there goes me bursting into laughter. 🤣"

Nontoe Honey said:

"Wathwasa the same time. 😂"

Zamoh added:

"I knew I had to stay long when I saw you take that wasabi. 💀😂"

MolikSoulNWest2.2 commented:

"Malume avocado a.k.a. wasabi. 😂"

Happiness added:

"Imagine this happening on your first date with him. 🤣"

Adventures of Pearl wrote:

"Wasabi tastes like gasoline. ⛽"

