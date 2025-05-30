A young boy dining with his family at a local restaurant was left speechless when a waiter poured flaming sauce around his sushi meal

The child's facial expressions changed from confusion to shock as he watched his plate catch fire, eventually holding his head in disbelief at the dramatic presentation

South Africans found the boy's innocent reaction hilarious, with many relating to his confusion about why anyone would set food on fire

A content creator from KwaZulu-Natal shared a video of a young boy reacting to a flaming plate of sushi. Images: @thobanetshabalala.chris

Source: Facebook

A young boy has become an internet sensation after his priceless reaction to a flaming sushi dish left social media users in stitches.

Content creator @thobanetshabalala.chris from KwaZulu-Natal shared the adorable video this May that shows the child's genuine shock when his meal catches fire at a local restaurant.

The clip begins with the boy sitting calmly at a table with his family, waiting for his food to arrive. When the waiter brings his sushi platter, everything seems normal until the server starts pouring a special flaming sauce around the meal, creating dramatic flames that dance around the plate.

The moment the flames appear, the boy's face transforms from calm anticipation to complete bewilderment. His eyes widen as he watches his food burning, clearly struggling to understand why anyone would set his dinner on fire. The confusion on his face is so genuine that viewers can't help but laugh at his innocent reaction.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

As the waiter continues the presentation by adding spices and garnishes to the flaming sushi, the boy's shock only grows. He eventually grabs his head with both hands, completely overwhelmed by the theatrical dining experience that many take for granted.

A young boy's reaction to a flaming plate of sushi went viral on Facebook this May. Images: @thobanetshabalala.chris

Source: Facebook

The art of flaming sushi

Flaming dishes have become increasingly popular in restaurants as chefs look for ways to create memorable dining experiences. The "flaming" effect in sushi dishes is usually achieved using spicy sauces like Sriracha or special mayonnaise blends that create vibrant red and orange colours.

The visual impact comes from arranging these sauces to look like lava flows or volcanic eruptions, often enhanced with garnishes like crispy rice or seaweed. Some restaurants even use small amounts of alcohol that can be safely ignited to create actual flames, adding drama to the presentation.

This type of theatrical food presentation has evolved significantly over the years, with chefs competing to create Instagram-worthy dishes that surprise and delight customers. The goal is to engage all the senses, not just taste, making dining an entertainment experience.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

3 other stories about food surprises

Briefly News recently reported on a woman who found something unexpected in her flour that had her calling out major South African brands, but what she discovered will make you check your pantry.

recently reported on a woman who found something unexpected in her flour that had her calling out major South African brands, but what she discovered will make you check your pantry. A Johannesburg woman created a colourful version of a beloved South African staple that had people questioning her cooking methods, but her reason for the experiment was surprisingly personal.

A police officer's food-related gesture went viral but divided South Africans for an unexpected reason that reveals something important about society.

Source: Briefly News