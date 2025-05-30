A young Johannesburg man shared a detailed video showing every step of his handmade shoe-making process, from cutting leather to adding the final touches

The content creator behind @gnuoltom specialises in bespoke footwear for men and women, creating customised shoes for people with special needs and unique style preferences

South Africans flooded the comments section with support and praise, with many asking about prices and expressing amazement at his incredible craftsmanship skills

One Johannesburg man shared a video showing how he makes handmade shoes from start to finish. Images: @gnuoltom

Source: TikTok

A talented young man from Johannesburg has left social media users amazed after sharing a fascinating video that shows him making formal shoes completely from scratch using only his hands and traditional tools.

Content creator @gnuoltom posted the detailed clip at the end of May that takes viewers through every single step of his incredible shoe-making process, proving that true craftsmanship is still alive and well in South Africa.

The video begins with the skilled craftsman working with raw leather materials, carefully glueing a red inner lining before adding the outer leather layer. Viewers watch as he uses a special mould to shape the shoe perfectly, then moves on to cutting and fitting the sole with precision that only comes from years of practice.

What makes this video particularly captivating is watching the young man work on the heel, nailing it securely into place before filing away any rough edges to create a smooth finish. He then paints the sole with careful attention to detail and boxes up the completed shoe, showing off the professional quality of his work.

The final part of the video shows the impressive variety of designs he creates, featuring different leather patterns, sole shapes and decorative elements. Some shoes display chain-like details while others feature elegant studs, all packaged beautifully and ready for customers.

A local shoemaker shared a video showing his craftsmanship that went viral on TikTok. Images: @gnuoltom

Source: TikTok

Traditional skills meet modern demand

According to the brand's description, Gnuoltom specialises in creating bespoke shoes for both men and women, focusing on designs that combine comfort with unique style, catering to both casual and formal occasions. The workshop caters to individuals with special needs, creating customised footwear that meets specific requirements, from wedding shoes to special occasion wear.

True handmade shoes differ from factory-produced footwear in ways that aren't always clear to customers. The internal structure, including the insole, heel counter and toe cap, uses leather materials that allow the shoe to breathe and adapt to the wearer's foot over time. Factory shoes often use cheaper cardboard or synthetic materials that don't offer the same durability or comfort.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi shows love and support

Many South Africans rushed to the comment section to show their appreciation for the young man's incredible talent and dedication to his craft.

@Bakae07 encouraged fellow South Africans:

"Let's support our brother and buy for our brothers, fathers and partners, amen."

@Sista_Boss emphasised the importance of community support:

"This is the only thing that can free us, supporting each other."

@Khaya84 gushed with admiration:

"Imagine dating a man who can make shoes from scratch. I'd go to the Gucci website and ask him to make me all those shoes."

@School_of_Arts_SA enquired about expanding the business:

"Any shoes for ladies? We want to support, mara."

@MlamuliMhlanga asked about pricing to show support:

"How much do they range from, Bro… We have to support you."

@Gnuoltom responded to the pricing question:

"R3500."

@Alpha_Mom offered encouragement:

"Please don't ever give up, no matter how tough it gets. Your work is amazing!"

3 other stories of South African talent

Briefly News recently reported on an 83-year-old Johannesburg man who started his artistic journey later in life, but the reason behind his late start was surprising.

recently reported on an 83-year-old Johannesburg man who started his artistic journey later in life, but the reason behind his late start was surprising. An artist created a stunning portrait using an unexpected medium that had South Africans questioning whether it was even possible to achieve such detail.

A young innovator built something so impressive that social media users joked about hiding him from a certain billionaire entrepreneur.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News