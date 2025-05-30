A father from Pretoria kept his promise to buy his toddler daughter a designer handbag once she started walking, taking her to a luxury Coach store to choose her first purse

The heartwarming video shows the little girl selecting between a white and pink leather bag before getting her name engraved on her chosen handbag

The sweet moment has sparked debate about expensive gifts for young children, with some finding it adorable, while others question if luxury items are appropriate for toddlers

A loving father has melted hearts across South Africa after keeping a sweet promise he made to his toddler daughter about buying her a designer handbag once she learned to walk.

Content creator @MomentsinMotion from Pretoria shared the adorable video at the end of May that shows the family's special shopping trip to a luxury Coach store.

The clip begins with the proud parents walking into the high-end boutique with their little girl, who has recently mastered the art of walking. The father explains in the caption that he had promised his daughter this special gift as a reward for reaching this important milestone in her development.

Toddler makes her first luxury choice

Inside the store, helpful staff present the tiny customer with two beautiful leather options - a crisp white handbag and a pretty pink one. The toddler carefully examines both choices before making her decision.

After the purchase is complete, the family takes the personalisation experience to the next level by having the little girl's name engraved on her new handbag. The final scene shows a delighted saleswoman presenting the toddler with her purchase in a proper Coach box and shopping bag, making the moment feel like a real milestone celebration.

The sweet video has opened up conversations about expensive gifts for young children and whether designer items are appropriate for toddlers. Some parents argue that luxury brands for babies who will quickly outgrow items might be excessive, especially when children at this age are more interested in simple toys and experiences.

However, others see this as a loving father celebrating his daughter's development with a meaningful gift that she can treasure as she grows up. The personalised aspect adds sentimental value that goes beyond the brand name, creating a special memory of her first steps into independence.

Growing trend of milestone celebrations

Modern parenting has evolved to include more elaborate celebrations for developmental achievements that previous generations might have marked with simple praise or small treats. From first steps to first words, parents today often commemorate these moments with photo shoots, parties, and sometimes expensive gifts.

This shift reflects both increased disposable income for some families and the influence of social media culture, where special moments are shared publicly and parents feel pressure to make occasions memorable and photogenic.

