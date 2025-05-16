A heartwarming video captured the moment a toddler was completely mesmerised by South African singer Zinhle Madela during her performance at a restaurant in Umhlanga, Durban

The little girl, dressed in an outfit matching the singer's colourful pattern, kept trying to reach the performer despite her mother's gentle attempts to hold her back

Social media users were touched by the pure connection between the baby and the singer, with many pointing out how children naturally gravitate towards genuine energy

A sweet video showing a toddler completely captivated by a South African singer's voice has melted hearts across social media.

Singer Zinhle Madela, known as the "Kasi Queen," was performing at La Parada Tapas Bar in Umhlanga, Durban, when a little fan decided she needed to be closer to the music. In the video shared on Instagram by musician @zinhlemadela, the toddler, around one year old, can be seen making determined attempts to reach the singer.

The little girl, wearing an outfit with colourful patterns similar to Zinhle's dress, kept trying to grab onto the singer's flowing skirt. Her mother gently tried to pull her away several times, but the baby was too enchanted by the music to stay put.

Noticing the child's fascination, Zinhle eventually gestured to the mother to allow the toddler to sit on her lap. Once settled there, the baby remained perfectly still, staring up at the singer with complete wonder as Zinhle continued her performance without missing a beat.

La Parada Tapas Bar in Umhlanga, where this special moment took place, is known for serving Spanish-influenced dishes. The restaurant is located at 1 Palm Boulevard in Umhlanga Ridge, Durban.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

The power of music on young minds

Zinhle shared the touching moment on her TikTok with the caption:

"Crime was reported izolo when my heart was stolen 😭😪 Live! In front of Phambi, Kwabanyu couldn't even sing 🎤 she fought for this moment and my heart ❤️ 😭."

She continued,

"Yesterday, performing @laparada_umhlanga for all the beautiful Mothers, this happened. She can keep my heart, she made this moment a memorable one."

Zinhle Madela is a respected singer, songwriter and community advocate in South Africa. Her unique musical style, which she calls Maskandi-Soul, blends traditional Zulu music with modern Afro-pop. Beyond her musical career, she's known for her community work through her organisation Heart Prints, which promotes heritage, education and the arts in rural communities.

Social media reacts to the special bond

The video sparked a wave of heartwarming reactions from viewers who were touched by the pure connection between the baby and the singer.

@blacksouthbayarea observed:

"She saw the reflection of God in you 🥹Beautiful 🤎"

@engineeredbystuff shared:

"Kids are one of the purest forms of energy translators. They attach to pure, genuine energy from a distance."

@1_dimplebeauty gushed:

"Listen, she heard an angel singing and was like😍😍😍"

@whereismywindowseat asked:

"Oh, I would've been a puddle on the floor! You sound beautiful! What does the name of the song translate to in English? The baby seemed to have had such a deep connection with you and the song."

@tholinhlanhla_psychologist joked:

"So you also discussed the outfits with your Princess 🔥🔥❤️"

@phlly_sk2 pointed out:

"I like the fact that she's not here to interrupt… The way she's looking at you 😍"

