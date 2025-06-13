A Limpopo dancer stopped to help a young schoolgirl who was carrying her books in a plastic bag after his car broke down on the road

A member of a Limpopo dance group has touched hearts across South Africa after helping a young schoolgirl who was carrying her books in a plastic bag.

Content creator @VintageGurus, part of a dance group known for working with artists like KingMonada and PrinceBenza, shared the emotional moment that happened when his car broke down in mid-June.

The dancer was standing on the roadside, dealing with his car troubles, when he noticed a very young girl walking past. The child, who appeared to be under eight years old, was wearing her school uniform with a jersey, white shirt, skirt and long socks, but wasn't dressed warmly enough for the winter weather. What caught his attention was that she was carrying all her school supplies in a plastic packet.

He decided to stop the girl and talk to her, asking where she lived and which school she attended. At first, she kept walking, but he convinced her to wait. The man then went to his broken-down car and searched around until he found his old work backpack. He emptied whatever was inside and carefully placed her plastic bag with books into the proper backpack.

One young man saw a girl carrying school supplies in a plastic bag and decided to help. Images: @VintageGurus

Source: Facebook

Car breakdown leads to a life lesson

The video caption revealed his thoughts:

"My car broke down today, but life showed me something bigger. A little girl walking to school carrying her books in a plastic bag - in 2025. I ran to her and gave her my old work backpack and a few coins I had."

He also shared an encouraging message for the child, telling her that despite things being tough right now, one day she would change everything for her family and that her time was coming.

Along with the backpack, he gave her some coins he had in his pocket and told her to buy snacks for herself. The little girl was surprised and excited by his kind gesture, accepting the gift gratefully. He warned her not to lose the backpack and sent her on her way.

Mixed reactions from viewers

The video attracted over 30,000 likes and 4,000 comments, with South Africans sharing mixed reactions:

@Mapula Motsoko appreciated:

"Thanks Malome a nana🥺💖 But I'm afraid if Malome was a kidnapper😭"

@Billy Kgabiso worried:

"I'm worried, Yaz. She just followed him, Mother, where are you?"

@Shaun Abraham emotionally asked:

"Who is chopping onions with me😘"

@Paballo Ramohanoe advised:

"Should have covered her face, not disputing your good deed, but next time, bro🥰"

@Lee Lee defended:

"Lazy thinkers are still asking questions like, what if Malome was a kidnapper? The guy started recording as soon as he saw her 🙄even introduced himself and posted the video... but kodwa keh angikho lapho, parents don't be lazy to wake up and accompany your toddlers to school, it isn't safe, especially near the road."

Poverty affects school supplies

According to Stats SA, approximately half of South Africa's adult population was living below the upper-bound poverty line. The Living Conditions Survey revealed that provinces like Limpopo, where this incident occurred, have the highest levels of adult poverty at 67.5%. Poor children are significantly disadvantaged, with only a quarter having access to safe play areas compared to over half of non-poor children.

Female-headed households experience particularly severe poverty, with almost six out of every ten households headed by males living below the poverty line compared to over seven out of ten households headed by females in traditional areas. These statistics help explain why many families cannot afford basic school supplies like backpacks for their children.

