Adam Duritz’s girlfriends over the years: A timeline of his relationships

Adam Duritz is one of the most celebrated figures in rock music, particularly in the American entertainment scene. He has dated celebrities from various parts of the entertainment world, despite his "bad boy" image, making many curious about who Adam Duritz’s girlfriends are. He once said:

I’m honest and forthcoming. I’m an earnest guy. If you want irony or sarcasm, it’s not really what you get from me.

Who are Adam Duritz's girlfriends?

The Counting Crows’ founder has a long list of celebrity girlfriends. Despite his dating history, he has never been married, even as he is in his 60s. Speaking with PEOPLE about his love life and music career, he said:

My love life is a disaster. The road really screwed up a couple of things. I really don’t know. I haven’t figured love all out yet.

Exploring Adam Duritz's dating history

Below is a look at the women Adam has dated:

Winona Ryder (1995)

Winona Laura Horowitz is an American actress. She was acquainted with Adam at a movie premiere, and they hit it off. Adam Duritz and Winona Ryder's romance was short-lived but interesting while it lasted.

Jennifer Aniston (1995)

Jennifer Aniston is an Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actress. She stepped into stardom with her role as Rachel Green on the popular sitcom Friends.

The actress got on the list of Adam Duritz's ex-girlfriends in 1995. She began dating Adam in early 90s Hollywood.

While discussing their situation, Duritz claimed to be oblivious of who Jennifer Aniston was. According to the backstory, the duo had been tricked into loving each other. According to E! Online, he said:

A bunch of my friends lied to me and told me she had a crush on me. Those same friends lied to her and told her I had a crush on her.

The relationship was brief, though Adam described Jennifer as genuinely kind. Aniston has since moved on with her life and has been twice married.

Jennifer married Brad Pitt between 2000 and 2005 and later Justin Theroux between 2015 and 2018. She is reportedly single in 2025, while focusing on her acting career.

Courteney Cox (1996-1997)

Famous for playing Monica Geller on Friends, Adam Duritz and Courteney Cox's affair began following their collaboration on the music video for A Long December in 1996. The singer has described the relationship as not great and fraught with personal issues.

Cox married David Arquette in 1999 but divorced in 2013. She has been in a long-term relationship with musician Johnny McDaid while doing well in her acting career.

Her IMDb profile shows she has also starred in several movies, including Scream, Cougar Town, and Shining Vale.

Mary‑Louise Parker (1997-1998)

Parker is renowned for her roles in Fried Green Tomatoes, Weeds, and Angels in America. She began dating Duritz during the peak of her career, but it lasted for about a year.

Mary‑Louise has been mostly private over the years, especially about her love life. The award-winning actress is now in her early 60s.

Monica Potter (1999)

The actress rose to fame in the late 90s and has starred in movies like Con Air, Patch Adams, and Saw. Her brief romance with Duritz went on for a few months in 1999. It reportedly inspired his song titled Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby. Monica is currently married while furthering her career in acting.

Joanna Going (2001)

This actress is known for her roles in movies and television series like Mad Men, House of Cards, and The Lying Game. She allegedly dated Duritz around 2001, although details remain merely speculative. Joanna is still actively involved in acting and generally maintains a low public profile.

Christina Applegate (2001)

American actress Christina Applegate gained recognition for her role as Kelly Bundy in the Fox sitcom Married... with Children. She was a child actor before gaining fame and dated Adam in 2001. Elle said the relationship was highly publicised despite its brevity.

Samantha Mathis (2004-2005)

Mathis was a lead star in Pump Up the Volume and Little Women. She later became a union leader with SAG-AFTRA. A brief romance blossomed between her and Adam after a meeting at a 2004 premiere, and they were together for about a year.

Samantha continues to be active in film and theatre, and rose to the position of vice president of SAG-AFTRA between 2015 and 2019. She occasionally makes the headlines for her advocacy.

Trishelle Cannatella (2006)

Cannatella is a model, reality television contestant, and actress. She gained fame through the MTV reality television series The Real World: Las Vegas. Her relationship with Adam Duritz in 2006 increased her online visibility, though the relationship was brief.

Tishelle married John Hensz in 2017 and continues to work in modelling, media, and entertainment.

Whitney Casey (2008-2009)

Unlike most of Adam’s partners, Whitney was a journalist. She dated Duritz between 2008 and 2009. She had dated several high-profile men, including Lance Armstrong, Rocco DiSpirito, and Danny Kewell, before him.

Emmy Rossum (2009-2010)

Rossum is an award-winning actress for her roles in The Phantom of the Opera and Shameless. She is also a singer and songwriter.

Duritz and Rossum began dating in late 2009 after connecting on Twitter and touring with Counting Crows. They ended things in October 2010 but remained close friends.

Rossum is currently married to Sam Esmail, and they have two children. She now directs movies and recently starred in Angelyne.

Who is Adam Duritz's wife?

No one is Adam's wife yet. He has shared that certain personal challenges make traditional relationships difficult for him.

Does Adam Duritz have children?

Adam does not have any children. He reportedly chose to remain child-free because he wanted to focus on his entertainment career.

Is Adam Duritz married?

Adam is currently unmarried and has never shared such ties with anyone in his life. The decision to stay single is influenced by several personal realities and choices.

Adam and Matt never dated, as both men are straight. Matt was the male co-star of two of Duritz’s exes: Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston.

From Winona Ryder to Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Emmy Rossum, the list of Adam Duritz’s girlfriends is an impressive one. The singer has left an indelible mark not only in the music aspect of pop culture but also in the celebrity dating scene.

