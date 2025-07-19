Who is Joseline Hernandez's husband? Her dating history and love life

In 2016, Stevie J denied being Joseline Hernandez's husband, admitting that their marriage was a publicity stunt. Three years later, the actress got engaged to Balistic Beats, the man she often refers to as her "husband". Joseline told The Breakfast Club about their relationship in 2020:

My fiancé and I make a perfect couple. He helps me with everything I need. Balistic has changed my life.

Joseline Hernandez at the V12 Restaurant & Sports Bar in 2024 (L). The actress and Balistic Beats at the Liaison Restaurant in 2020 (R). Photo: Prince Williams,Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Joseline Hernandez is best known for starring in the first six seasons of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta .

. She was in a romantic relationship with Stevie J for about five years .

. Hernandez has been Balistic Beats' fiancée since 2019.

since 2019. She is openly bisexual.

Joseline Hernandez has never been married

Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez during the 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards at Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Centre. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

Grammy Award-winning record producer Stevie J discovered Joseline while she was working at the Onyx Club in Atlanta. They started dating in 2011, and the following year, she appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta as his new artist.

Hernandez and Stevie claimed they had gotten married in 2013, but three years later, the latter revealed the marriage was fake. Their breakup was documented in the fifth season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. A source shared with Hollywood Life in 2017:

Joseline accused Stevie of cheating on her with her fellow LH&H: ATL co-star Estelita Quintero.

Despite the messy split, Steven and Hernandez reconciled several times after. They share a daughter, Bonnie Bella Jordan. Stevie married R&B singer Faith Evans in 2018, but they divorced five years later.

A speculated entanglement with Ferraro Ferrell

Record producer Ferraro Ferrell. Photo: @Ferraro Ferrell (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In a July 2014 interview with VladTV, Ferrell claimed that Joseline cheated on her then-boyfriend Stevie with him. He revealed that they had met through his cousin, Fly Dantoni, who wrote songs for her. Hernandez never denied or confirmed the accusations.

Joseline Hernandez and Nikki Mudarris' flirtatious on-screen relationship

Reality TV personality Nikki Mudarris. Photo: @Nikki Mudarris (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Although Joseline and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Nikki have never been an official couple, they have had a history of closeness, especially during the former's stint on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

When asked how many times she and Hernandez have been lovers in a September 2016 interview with VH1, Mudarris whimsically responded:

I don't know how many times it counted. I love her and she loves me.

Insight into Joseline's rumoured relationship with Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez during the 2022 Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic at the Cox Pavilion. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

In September 2018, Hernandez posted a photo together with the Canadian singer-songwriter, sparking dating speculations.

However, Tory denied the rumours while speaking on Hot 97's Ebro In The Morning show. He claimed that he had met Joseline for the first time about 10 hours before the picture was taken.

We are not dating. I barely know her. We had our first encounter after she invited me for a swim and requested a photo with me. I was drunk at the time.

A long-term engagement with Balistic Beats

Joseline Hernandez and Balistic Beats during the 2025 premiere screening of Two Ways With Erica Mena at Silver Spot Miami. Photo: Arnold Turner

Source: Getty Images

Joseline made her relationship with Balistic Beats Instagram official in April 2019. He proposed to her later that year during the season finale of the Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition show. According to Hollywood Life, his vows read:

I have never seen a couple go through what we have and emerge strong. This is why I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?

As of July 2025, Hernandez and Balistic have yet to exchange nuptials, but she frequently refers to him as her husband, per Blavity.

The story of how Balistic and Joseline met

The duo crossed paths at his studio when she was looking for someone to produce her songs. Although their first impressions of each other were not great, they eventually hit it off. While speaking on The Breakfast Club, Joseline recalled their first meeting, saying:

I liked him, but I was uncomfortable with how he kept asking me endless questions.

However, Balistic shared that it was love at first sight for him:

I saw her walking to the studio, and thought to myself, "She is so beautiful."

Exploring Amber Rose's beef with Joseline Hernandez

Amber Rose during the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum. Photo: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

During a March 2025 appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Rose accused Joseline of making sexual advances towards her. According to The Neighbourhood Talk, Hernandez took to her Instagram stories to deny the claims, stating:

I have never pursued a young lady in my life. This is a deformation of my character, and I will not rest until I am vindicated.

FAQs

Joseline stars and co-produces the Joseline's Cabaret reality series. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

Who are Joseline Hernandez's parents?

Hernandez's mom, Carmen, relocated from Puerto Rico to Florida, USA when the actress was 6. Joseline's biological dad passed away due to excessive drug use.

How rich is Joseline Hernandez?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Joseline has an estimated net worth of $400,000. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career as a reality TV star.

How old is Joseline Hernandez's fiancé?

Balistic Beats (43 as of July 2025) was born on 12 September 1981 in the USA. His real name is Robin Jimmy Ingouma.

Did Joseline Hernandez lose custody of Bonnie Bella?

In 2020, Joseline Hernandez temporarily lost custody of her daughter to Stevie J after missing a court date. However, she later regained it, and the custody battles continue.

Wrapping up

Although many perceive Balistic Beats as Joseline Hernandez's husband because of how she refers to him, the couple has yet to walk down the aisle. She was previously in a highly publicised relationship with Stevie J, with whom she staged a fake marriage.

READ MORE: Anna Kendrick's dating history: from Edgar Wright to her 7-year abusive relationship

Briefly.co.za highlighted Anna Kendrick's love life. The Pitch Perfect actress previously dated filmmaker Edgar Wright, cinematographer Ben Richardson, and SNL alum Bill Hader.

Anna has spoken candidly about her difficult seven-year relationship that she described as emotionally abusive.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News