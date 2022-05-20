Who is Joseline Hernandez? Age, children, husband, TV shows, profiles, net worth

Joseline Hernandez is a Puerto Rican-born reality show host, TV personality, rapper, and actress. She is among the main cast of the popular movie series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and has appeared in the first six seasons of the series. Her roles in the VH1 reality series shot her to prominence. The reality show personality prides herself as The Puerto Rican Princess, and it has become her nickname.

Television personality Joseline Hernandez speaks during Joseline's Cabaret Las Vegas premiere screening at AMC Town Square in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Source: Getty Images

Joseline Hernandez's profile as an actress and rapper grew from almost nothing as she started in the slums and had many challenges that she scaled to get to her current position. Her story is fascinating and it inspires and uplifts anyone on the verge of giving up.

Profile summary

Full name: Joseline Hernandez Nickname: The Puerto Rican Princess Gender: Female Date of birth: 3rd November 1986 Age: 35 years (as of May 2022) Zodiac sign: Scorpio Place of birth: Ponce, Puerto Rico Height in feet: 5' 7" Height in centimetres: 170 Weight in pounds: 154 Weight in kilograms: 70 Eye colour: Dark brown Siblings: 5 Children: 1 (as of 2022) Profession: Actress, rapper, and reality TV personality Net worth: $300,000 Social media profiles: Instagram Facebook Twitter TikTok YouTube

Joseline Hernandez's age

Joseline Hernandez was born on 3rd November 1986 in Ponce, Puerto Rico. She will be celebrating her 36th birthday in 2022. She grew up with her mother, Carmen, and her stepfather, Luis, in the public housing system of Ponce in Puerto Rico.

The family was a pretty large and poor one with about five siblings and one of her siblings being autistic. Her biological father died from a drug overdose when she was young.

The actress was only six years of age when her mother and stepfather relocated to Florida with all her siblings. In Florida, the family suffered some hardship which forced the reality show actress to look for a means to support her family and take care of her incapacitated brother.

As a result, Joseline Hernandez's real name was shelved, and she took up Sheneliica Bettencourt as her new name, under which she started stripping at clubs at 16 years of age. She was arrested for lewdness and immoral behaviour in 2003 and 2007.

Television personality Joseline Hernandez attends Joseline's Cabaret Las Vegas.

Source: Getty Images

Career

Stevie J discovered Joseline from Onyx Club in Atlanta, and she was featured in the pioneer season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, which started showing in 2012. She became Stevie's new artist, and rumors of infidelity spread which caused rancour between Stevie J. and his then-girlfriend, Mimi Faust. The storyline of the reality show was based on the love paradox that existed between Hernandez, Stevie, and Mimi.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta became one of the most popular shows on VH1, and fortunately for Hernandez boosted her popularity and gained her considerable media attention. She appeared in the 2013 AVN Awards, the 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards and the 2015 BET Awards.

She quit the show in June 2017 after some tensions with the show's creator and producers. She also starred in the spin-off Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood with her husband. Since quitting her first big show, she has starred in other show series. Her show, Joseline's Cabaret, still runs to date.

Since 2012 when she first starred in Love & Hip Hop, Hernandez has consistently been releasing dancehall and reggae singles. Stevie J was featured in one of them: Stingy with My Kutty Katt. She has about 16 singles, with four of them released in 2021.

Joseline Hernandez's TV shows include:

Love and Hip Hop

K. Michelle: My Life

The Wendy Williams Show

Love & Hip Hop: Miami

Joseline's Cabaret: Miami

Star and The Real

Known For Insecure

Star Michelle

Joseline's Cabaret: Las Vegas

Joseline's Cabaret: Atlanta

Who is Joseline Hernandez married to?

The TV personality has had several flings and relationships in her career as an actress. She reportedly married Stevie J in 2013, which produced a girl named Bonnie Bella Jordan. Joseline Hernandez's daughter was born on 28th December 2016.

A few years later, Joseline Hernandez's husband revealed that the marriage was a publicity stunt as they never wedded legally even though they had been in a relationship. As a result, their relationship deteriorated, which led to their break-up being featured in the fifth season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

The friction between the couple resulted in a dispute over whose custody the child would be placed in. In 2019, Stevie J disclosed that Hernandez has not allowed him to meet with his daughter for some time.

Hernandez and DJ/producer Ballistic Beats. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

Presently, the actress is not married. But it is confirmed that she is in a relationship with Balistic Beats since 2017; they engaged in 2020. No reports suggest that they officially tied the knot.

Is Joseline Hernandez rich?

According to sources, Joseline Hernandez's net worth is estimated to be $300,000. It may not be evident if she is rich or not because of a rent issue in 2019. Beach Place Apartments sued her for owing rent in the amount of about $2,056 per month and the landlord's legal cost. But then, the legal action was later withdrawn, and they settled out of court.

How much does Joseline Hernandez make?

She made about $400,000 as salary per season in the show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Presently she could be making more than that, given the numerous shows and singles to her name. Her YouTube channel has more than 55.8K subscribers as of 25 May 2022 which adds to her wealth.

Joseline Hernandez's lawsuit

In March 2022, four dancers sued the actress and her fiance Ballistic Beats for $25 million for assaulting them over a rookie mistake behind the scenes. According to them, Hernandez verbally and physically assaulted them.

Joseline Hernandez has come a long way in building a career in the entertainment industry. She started in a bid to support her family, but today has a famous personality that has contributed a lot to the reality show sector.

