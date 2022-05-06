Chad Ochocinco's net worth is millions of dollars, and for someone whose career in the National Football League started at a young age, this is not surprising. The former American Football wide receiver enjoyed a sterling career spanning over a decade. No doubt, Chad made the game beautiful with his skills and personality on and off the pitch.

Ochocinco has enjoyed a sterling career spanning over a decade. Photo: @FootbaIIism

Chad Ochocinco generated his net worth mainly from his footballing career. He has found other use for his talent outside the pitch by co-creating his game on iPhone. He is sometimes in the mood to be an actor in reality shows and a narrator in virtual games.

Chad Ochocinco's profiles

Full name: Chad Javon Johnson

Chad Javon Johnson Later known as: Chad Ochocinco Johnson

Chad Ochocinco Johnson Nickname : Esteban Pepe

: Esteban Pepe Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 9th January 1978

9th January 1978 Age : 44 years old (as of 2022)

: 44 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorns

Capricorns Place of birth: Miami, Florida, United States of America

Miami, Florida, United States of America Current residence : United States of America

: United States of America Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 6' 1"

6' 1" Height in centimetres: 185

185 Weight in pounds: 192

192 Weight in kilograms: 87

87 Hair colour: Bald

Bald Eye colour: Black

Black Mother : Paula Johnson

: Paula Johnson Father : Sam Brown

: Sam Brown Siblings : Syleena Johnson

: Syleena Johnson Marital status: Engaged

Engaged Partner : Sharelle Rosado

: Sharelle Rosado Children : 8

: 8 School : Miami Beach Senior High School

: Miami Beach Senior High School College/University: Langston University; Santa Monica College, and later Oregon State University

Langston University; Santa Monica College, and later Oregon State University Profession : American football professional

: American football professional Net worth: $15 million

$15 million Twitter handle: @ochocinco

@ochocinco Instagram handle: @ochocinco

Background information

The former American Football player was born on 9th January 1978, in Miami, Florida, United States of America. Chad Ochocinco's age is currently 44 years.

Ochocinco only knew his mother, Paula Johnson; he never grew up to know his father. When he was five years old, his mother sent him to live with his grandmother, which eventually affected the mother-son relationship.

Chad Ochocinco's education

Chad Ochocinco retired from the NFL for close to a decade. Photo: @mymixtapez

Chad attended Miami Beach Senior High and graduated in 1997. He went on to further his studies at Langston University before transferring to Santa Monica College. Yet, in 2000, he switched schools to the Oregon State University.

What is Chad Ochocinco's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chad's net worth is estimated at $15 million. He retired from the NFL for close to a decade but is still rich enough to be on the list of millionaires in the world of American Football. So, how did he make his money?

Career in the NFL

Ochocinco played college and university football between 1997 and 2000. By 2001, he was drafted into the NFL after the Cincinnati Bengals selected him as the 36th overall pick in the second round. He played for that team for 10 seasons and broke and set many new records on the team.

Chad Ochocinco's stats speak volumes of his skills on the pitch. He played 167 NFL games between 2001 and 2011 and completed 11,059 yards. This made him the overall leader of receivers in 2006, with 1,369 yards completed in that season. He earned almost $47 million in salary throughout his career.

Career outside of the NFL

Chad is known for his especially-robust personality during his active playing career, and he took this with him in retirement. He delved into various projects such as;

Creation of his reality dating show;

Voiced over the NFL Street 3, a video game created by EA Sports;

Created an iPhone game known as Mad Chad;

Appeared on the Dancing with the Stars reality show.

Career as a boxer

He is currently trying his hands at boxing, and his debut match was in 2021 against Brian Maxwell. Unfortunately, he was knocked out in that match, but critics believed he gave a good account of himself.

Why did Chad change his name to Ochocinco?

During the Hispanic heritage month, the player decided to change his official name to how his jersey number 85 would be written out in Spanish. For example, 8 is written as Ocho while 5 is Cinco.

He started wearing the name on his jersey in the 2009 season, and he became widely known as Chad Ochocinco as against Chad Johnson, which was his given name at birth. But then, is Ochocinco still Chad Johnson? Yes. He readded Johnson to his name in 2012 when he wanted to marry his first wife.

Ochocinco changed his official name during the Hispanic heritage month. Photo: @WynnBET

Personal life

Chad Ochocinco's wife was Evelyn Lozada. They married in 2012 but unfortunately divorced months after. Nowadays, Chad Ochocinco's girlfriend is Sharelle Rosado, a real estate broker.

Are Sharelle and Chad still together? Yes, the lovebirds are still much in love and are even engaged. Chad Ochocinco's kids are eight. This was after Rosado delivered a baby girl on 2nd January 2022. The girl was christened Serenity Paula Johnson. Before that time, he had seven children from six different women of his choice.

He once insinuated during an interview that each of the mothers of his children was specifically selected for that purpose. According to him, being pretty does not qualify a lady to become the mother of his child; he prefers women who have a sports history.

Are Chad Ochocinco and ASAP Rocky related?

Several people have always pointed out the resemblance between the former Bengals wide receiver and American rapper ASAP Rocky. Chad once said that they were cousins and that he was on a track in the rapper's yet to be released album at the time.

Chad Ochocinco's Hall of Fame

The influential ex-NFL player has been nominated for the sports Hall of Fame in 2022. He will be contesting against 122 players, including Bengals footballers.

Chad Ochocinco's net worth is one of the numerous pointers to the apparent fact about how lucrative the sports industry has become. With the right talent and attitude, you can chase your dreams down and make tons of cash through it.

