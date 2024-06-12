Arséma Thomas is a talented actress who has made a name for herself as young Lady Agatha Danbury in Queen Charlotte, a spin-off to the worldwide hit series Bridgerton. Although her role in Queen Charlotte put Arséma on the entertainment map, what do we know about her career apart from her breakout role?

Arséma Thomas is a famous actress who made a name for herself through Queen Charlotte. Photo: Antony Jones and Mike Marsland (modified by author)

Arséma's role in Queen Charlotte has significantly impacted her life; she mentions that the role gave her a sense of 'emotional reparations.' Before we discuss the talented actress' full thoughts on her life-changing role, here is Arséma's biography summarised.

Arséma Thomas's profile summary

Full name Arséma Angela Adeoluwayemi Hamera Thomas Nickname Arséma Thomas Date of birth June 19, 1994 Age 29 years old at the time of writing (2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia, USA Romantic orientation Queer (alleged) Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Black Gender Female Height 165 cm Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Profession Actress Education Yale University Carnegie Mellon University London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art Native language English Social media Instagram TikTok

Arséma is known for her memorable Queen Charlotte role and has valuable theatre experience. Her roles include HAIRitage (2017), Broken Dolls & Robotic Hearts (2018), and A Sketch of New York (2018).

Arséma Thomas’ age

Born on June 19, 1994, the talented American actress is 29 years old at the time of writing (2024). Arséma turns 30 on June 19, 2024, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Knowing this, how old is Lady Danbury in Queen Charlotte? Screen Rant reports that Lady Danbury is older than Queen Charlotte and Lady Violet Bridgerton in Bridgerton, and it is assumed that Lady Danburg is likely between 20 and 25 years old.

What is Arséma Thomas' ethnicity?

The actress is black. Arséma Thomas’ ethnic background includes Nigerian and Ethiopian roots, and she has spent much of her time in various countries.

Arséma began taking her acting career seriously after she moved to South Africa in 2020. Photo: @arsemathomas on Instagram (modified by author)

Arséma Thomas’ height

According to her Backstage professional profile, Arséma is 165 cm. The profile also mentions her hobbies, including kickboxing, tennis, hip-hop dancing, soccer, and singing.

Arséma Thomas’ relationships

There has been much online speculation regarding Arséma Thomas’ boyfriend since the actress has her character's romantic life played out on-screen in detail. According to Pop TV Culture, the actress is 'proudly queer'.

The same article mentions that the actress has had a 'subtle relationship with the feminine aspects of their appearance.' However, Arséma has never directly confirmed her sexuality, leaving it as speculation.

Arséma Thomas’ parents

Arséma Thomas’ mother is Ethiopian, and her father is Nigerian. Both of her parents are diplomats. Although born in Atlanta, Georgia, Arséma moved to Kampala, Uganda, at two weeks old. The actress lived in various countries, including Togo, India, Kena, Tanzania, Benin, and the Comoros.

Arséma has lived in Sub-Saharan Africa as an adult, moving to South Africa in 2020 because her mother still resided there. This is also where she took severe steps towards acting as a profession. Of her acting journey, Arséma told IOL:

'I signed up with an agency in Johannesburg, MLA, and then I met the agent I still have with me now, Wesley Gaynor, who kind of helped push me onto the London sphere of acting, so to speak. And then I met my agent here in London, who then put me in the proximity of even having the audition for this. So it all kind of came out of the blue.'

Arséma attended Yale, Carnegie Mellon, and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. Photo: Dominik Bindl

What has Arséma Thomas played in?

Although best known for her role in her Bridgerton spin-off series, what are the actress's other acting credits? Here are Arséma Thomas’ movies and TV shows to date, according to IMDb:

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (2023)

(2023) Redeeming Love (2022)

(2022) One Touch (2021)

Arséma's role as Agatha Danbury in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story forever changed the actress's life for the better, and she felt the drama gave her the chance to address black women's oppression while reclaiming their power. Yahoo! reported that Arséma spoke to TODAY.com, stating:

'It's such a complex situation yet also ... It's tied so simply to misogynoir. Black women and their relationship to the world around them is so different, one, because of anti-blackness. But also ... It's the sexism of it all.'

The same IOL article referenced earlier mentioned how Arséma Thomas avoided watching Bridgerton before auditioning for Queen Charlotte. Arséma said:

'Knowing the degree of success that the show had, there was obvious pressure on me to not only make sure that I book this job, which was also a life-changing job. But I had to make sure that I would deliver.'

What did Arséma Thomas study?

Arséma Thomas’ alma mater includes Carnegie Mellon University, Yale University, and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. She earned her B.A. in Biological Sciences from Carnegie Mellon University in 2016.

2018 Arséma obtained a Masters of Public Health in Health Policy from Yale University. Arséma then enrolled on the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art in London, UK, in 2020. She graduated in 2022.

Social media profiles

As of 12 June 2024, the actress has 349K followers on her Instagram page and 9,384 followers on her TikTok page.

Arséma Thomas may have made a name for herself through Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which is considered her breakout role. However, her experience in theatre and other film acting credits have shown that the talented actress is more than just her famous role; she has a long, fulfilling career ahead of her.

