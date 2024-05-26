Jennifer English's biography: Age, height, career, partner & more

With the evolution of gaming, it is no surprise that your favourite actor may no longer be someone you spot at your local cinema for the season’s blockbuster but the person behind your most treasured video game character. Jennifer English is a case in point. She is best known for portraying Shadowheart in the video game Baldur’s Gate 3. But how much do you know about Jennifer English?

Jennifer English during a rehearsal session in 2015 (L). The Baldur's Gate 3 video game (R). Photo: @jenniferjenglish, @_alionabaranova on Instagram (modified by author)

Jennifer English is a British actress, voice actor, and social media personality. Unlike her on-screen persona, Jennifer remains tight-lipped about various aspects of her personal life. Therefore, little is known about her life away from the screens. However, we defied the odds to unravel lesser-known facts about Jennifer English.

Full name Jennifer English Nickname Jen Gender Female Date of birth 1 January 1995 Age 29 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace London, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5’6’’ (168 cm) Weight 56 kg (123 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Queer Marital status In a relationship Girlfriend Aliona Baranova Siblings 2 Profession Actress, voice actor, and social media personality Years active 2017-present Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter) Twitch YouTube

How old is Jennifer English?

Jennifer English (aged 29 as of 2024) was born on 1 January 1995 in London, England, United Kingdom.

Jennifer English and her girlfriend, Aliona Baranova, having a good time with their dog. Photo: @_alionabaranova on Instagram (modified by author)

According to Socialstar Age, she has two brothers, Kris and Jeff, who are also in the entertainment industry. The former is reportedly a musician, while the latter is a filmmaker.

Jennifer English’s height

According to reports, the on-screen star stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall and weighs 56 kg (123 lbs). English has brown hair and blue eyes.

What does Jennifer English do for a living?

As documented on her IMDb profile, Jennifer has nine acting credits. She made her career debut in 2017, working as a female voice artist in the video game Divinity: Original Sin II.

The following year, she starred in a documentary called The Killer Beside Me alongside stars Will Arundell, Samantha Phelps and Martin Ballantyne.

In 2022, English worked as a voice artist in an action, fantasy and adventure video game, Elden Ring. She voiced Shadowheart in the 2023 Baldur’s Gate 3 video game, eventually catapulting her to stardom.

Jennifer English during a 2022 photoshoot (L). The actress posing for a photo with Aliona Baranova (R). Photo: @jenniferjenglish on Instagram (modified by author)

Jennifer English’s sexuality

Voice actor Jennifer English is a queer woman. During a 2023 interview with Gayming Magazine, she revealed what growing up was like for her regarding her sexuality:

Growing up, I experienced a lot of internalized homophobia, which felt pretty universal. So there was no outlet for me. But now, being queer is one of my favourite parts of me. Since I came out at 21, I have had nothing but love and acceptance from my family, and I know I am in a place of total privilege with that. I am proud to be a part of the LGBTQ community.

Who is Jennifer English’s partner?

Currently, Jen is in a romantic relationship with Aliona Baranova. According to her Instagram, @ _alionabaranova, Baranova is an actor, mocap director and performer on Baldur’s Gate 3.

In a 2023 YouTube interview, Jennifer narrates the awkward moment she first met her girlfriend on Baldur’s Gate 3 set.

She was brought on six months after I started. We met on the first or second session, and she said, ‘’Hi Jen, I’m Aliona, your performance director. Do you have ADHD?’’ Fast-forward. I do have ADHD, but she has always managed to keep me in line. She now manages my X (Twitter) account and is a Shadowheart ambassador on the platform.

The duo often graces events such as Comic-Con and EGX, where they share their thoughts and experiences with video games and queer presence.

Jennifer English during the 2021 Golden Unicorn Awards (L). Aliona Baranova and Jennifer having a good time (R). Photo: @_alionabaranova on Instagram (modified by author)

What is Jennifer English’s net worth?

The BioWala estimates Jen’s net worth to be $1 million. Her income primarily stems from her successful career in the entertainment industry.

Jennifer English’s profiles

The London native is active on social media. She has 95.1k followers on TikTok and 61k Instagram followers. In addition, English and Aliona’s Twitch and YouTube accounts boast 31.1k and 27.2k followers, respectively, as of 22 April 2024.

Jennifer English wears many hats. In addition to being an actress, she is also a social media personality and model. With a seven-year career, she has raised her career ranks to become a household name in the gaming world. Her charismatic personality and acting prowess continue to resonate with her audience worldwide.

