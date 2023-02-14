Five people were killed in two separate attacks in Mariannhill, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday, 13 February

Police are searching for three armed men who shot and killed the victims working in two different vehicle workshops

The senseless killings have rocked Mzansi, with many citizens condemning the attacks on social media

DURBAN - Another shooting has sparked anger in the country after five people were killed in two separate incidents in Mariannhill on Monday, 13 February.

Police are on the hunt for three armed men who opened fire in a vehicle workshop, killing the owner and one other person. Two of the victims were declared dead on the scene while a third person was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda told TimesLIVE that the same gunmen reportedly moved to another vehicle workshop nearby the first scene. They shot and killed the owner and two workers in the second attack.

Three of the deceased were in their 50s and the other two are believed to be in their late 30s. The motive for the attack is unclear.

Netshiunda added that no items were stolen during the shootings. According to ECR, the victims were relatives.

Mzansi condemns senseless killings in Mariannhill, KwaZulu-Natal

S'phelele Dlamini said:

“I'm embarrassed to be from this province lately!”

Kika Masentle Silva commented:

“What’s happening in that province?”

William Spitz Mokoena posted:

“I don't think the police alone can handle KZN, most people in KZN have more than one gun and they use them.”

Simamkele Kota wrote:

“Bruh literally every day there is a gun-related activity appearing on the news about KZN.”

Lebohang Mabaleha added:

“KZN needs prayers.”

KZN mass shooting: Police search for shooters who killed 7

Briefly News also reported that police have condemned the latest mass shooting to rock the country and are searching for the gunmen responsible for killing seven people near a tuckshop in Marianhill, Durban. The victims were allegedly visiting a traditional healer and were shot dead.

KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety MEC Neliswa Nkonyeni condemned the horrific incidents of violence in the country. According to the Daily Maverick, the community policing forum has been activated to intervene in the criminality in the province.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said they would “hunt down the heartless killers” who have been terrorising the country.

