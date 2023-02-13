The body of Flight Sergeant Vusumuzi Joseph Mabena arrived home in South Africa on Sunday, 12 February

He had been on board a South African Air Force Oryx helicopter which came under fire in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Hundreds of civilians, including women and children, have been killed in DRC and leaders are calling for a ceasefire

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Flight Sergeant Vusumuzi Joseph Mabena is preparing to bid their final farewells to the slain peacekeeper.

The body of a South African peacekeeper arrived home after he was killed in the DRC. Image: Rajesh Jantilal & Junior D. Kannah

Source: Getty Images

Mabena’s body arrived home in South Africa on Sunday, 12 February, after he was killed when his helicopter came under fire in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). At the time, he was on board a South African Air Force Oryx helicopter.

The peacemaker’s remains were received at Waterkloof Air Force Base by his family, military officers and Defence Minister Thandi Modise. According to News24, Mabena’s coffin was draped in the South African flag as prayers were offered.

During the attack, pilot Major Omolemo Matlapeng had been hit by the same bullet. He managed to land the helicopter safely at Goma Airport.

UN condemns attack on South African Air Force

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the attack that led to Mabena’s death. He said there was no indication of who was responsible for the killing.

IOL reported that armed groups have killed hundreds of civilians, including women and children. Leaders in the area are calling for an immediate ceasefire.

SANDF soldier killed in ‘friendly fire’ in DRC on peacekeeping mission

Briefly News also reported that in what is believed to have been crossfire from his own camp, a South African soldier serving in a UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was killed.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) stated on Thursday that one of its soldiers serving in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was killed “in friendly fire” while on patrol in Kilia in the eastern DRC on Thursday morning, according to TimesLIVE.

“Details of this unfortunate incident are still sketchy, and a board of inquiry has been convened to investigate. The identity of the deceased will be confirmed once the SANDF has formally informed the family,” said SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobozi.

