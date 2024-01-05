The Johannesburg Metro Police Department located a Volkswagen Polo, stolen before New Year's Day, within two hours of receiving the alert

Authorities apprehended and arrested a suspect caught in the act of removing the last remaining components

Many high-value targets align with the most frequently sold cars each month in the country, like the Hilux and VW Polo, according to experts

The stolen Volkswagen Polo was located stripped in Soweto, suspect caught and arrested. Image: JMPD

A Volkswagen Polo, taken from the Randburg vicinity in Johannesburg prior to New Year's Day, was discovered by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) within just two hours of receiving the alert. However, upon recovery, the vehicle had been completely stripped of its components.

In Soweto, law enforcement apprehended and arrested a suspect who was in the process of removing the final remaining components.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla said that criminals can fully strip a vehicle in approximately 30 minutes.

"The lookout was received at 7am, and the arrest was carried out at 9am.

Upon observation, it was noted that the vehicle located on the premises corresponded to the sought-after vehicle. Subsequently, a VIN inquiry was conducted, confirming that the found vehicle was indeed the stolen one."

Fihla stated that the 23-year-old male suspect was apprehended and held at the Moroka police station on charges of possessing a stolen motor vehicle.

Surge in car hijackings in South Africa

According to BUSINESSTECH, vehicle hijacking and theft incidents have surged to alarming levels, prompting criminals to target newer, high-value bakkies and SUVs instead of older, lower-value vehicles.

The targeting of these vehicles is not driven by specific reasons other than their popularity. Experts emphasise that many of these high-value targets coincide with the most commonly sold cars in the country each month, such as the Hilux and VW Polo. This increased demand for their parts contributes to the trend.

