With the continuous need for motorists to save on fuel costs, there is a strong demand for inexpensive cars that don’t consume a lot of petrol

Some of these cars are manufactured by top car brands like Toyota and Suzuki, known for their budget-friendly engines

Briefly News spoke to AutoTrader, who shared some of their top cars and tips on saving fuel efficiently

The Suzuki DZire and the Fiat 500 Cult are among the cheapest and most fuel-efficient cars on the market. Images: @autanamotors.cl and @fiat500lovers

Source: Instagram

The price of petrol, which stands at a staggering R25.22 per litre as of 17 October 2023, is enough to make anyone want to park their cars in the garage. But for those who don’t and still need to commute, here are the top five fuel-efficient cars that are also easy on the pocket and five tips on how to save fuel.

1. Suzuki DZire

The Suzuki DZire. Image: @autanamotors.cl

Source: Instagram

The Suzuki DZire is another brainchild of the trustworthy Suzuki brand. Suzuki is known for manufacturing cars that don’t consume a ton of petrol, and the DZire is no different.

The DZire's specs are:

The starting price is R198 900

It has a 1.2-litre engine

Consumes 4.9 litres per 100km (meaning you can drive 200 kilometres with just over R250).

2. Fiat 500

The Fiat 500 Cult. Image: @fiat500lovers

Source: Instagram

The cute urban Fiat 500 has a sleek design and modern features such as cruise control and a digital interface.

Fiat500 specs:

The Cult model's price starts from R265 900

It has a 0.9-litre engine

It consumes 4 litres per 100km.

With such a fuel-efficient car, a full tank will cost almost R900 and keep you going for the month.

3. Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris. Image: Kyodo News via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Toyota Yaris is the classic addition to the Toyota budget-car family and replaces the Agya as the budget car of choice.

Yaris specs:

There is a 1-litre engine model

It consumes 4.4 litres per 100km

The starting price is R189 900 if you’re looking for the manual and R339 900 for the automatic.

4. Suzuki Celerio

The Suzuki Celerio at R146 606 is a steal. Image: Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Suzuki Celerio is the cheapest and most efficient hatchback in the country, according to AutoTrader.

Celerio specs:

The Celerio boasts a 1-litre engine

It consumes 4.4 litres per 100km

Prices start at R146 506

5. Kia Picanto

The Kia Picanto. Image: Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Kia Picanto is another favourite in South Africa and is fuel efficient.

Picanot specs:

The Picanto offers two engines for buyers: a 1-litre engine and a 1.25-litre engine

It uses 5 litres per 100km

The starting price is R227 995

5 Fuel saving tips

AutoTrader shared some fuel-saving tips with Briefly News:

Regular maintenance: Schedule oil changes, air filter replacements and other scheduled maintenance. Check the tyres: Check the tyres regularly to maintain the recommended pressure levels. Driving techniques: Adopt a smoother driving technique and avoid rapid acceleration and sudden braking. Gear selection: Drive in the highest gear without straining the engine. Shift up as early as possible when accelerating and remain in the highest possible gear when going downhill. Choose the right fuel: Use the fuel type recommended for your car as this can maximise fuel efficiency.

