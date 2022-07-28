Toyota South Africa announced the second allocation of its GR Yaris super hatch is now available

The 1.6-litre turbocharged pocket rocket has 198kW and four-wheel-drive mated to a six-speed manual transmission

Only one model is available; the top-spec Rally variant is priced at R761 200

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The Toyota Yaris GR burst onto the scene and sold out quickly in South Africa. Now Toyota says its latest allocation of Rally-spec models has arrived.

Toyota fans can sigh in relief after the Japanese carmaker received the second allocation of GR Yaris models. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

The GR Yaris was launched in South Africa in 2021 and is powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine with 198kW and 360Nm, MotorPress reports.

Toyota will only sell the Rally specification model.

In the 2022 version for Mzansi, Toyota has added features such as a reverse camera and rear parking sensors.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Standard features include keyless entry with push start, automatic LED headlights, LED fog lamps, heated and power-retractable exterior mirrors, plus rain-sensing wipers.

According to IOL, the price of R761 200 has jumped by ]R45 600 compared to the 2021 Rally version.

Toyota launches its new stylish Starlet in South Africa, priced from R226 200 for the second-gen hatchback

Briefly News reports that another hatchback Toyota launched recently was the second-generation Starlet.

The new model benefits from a new engine with 77kW and 138Nm from its 1,5-litre unit. It replaces the 1,4-litre motor and is available with a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.

Fans of the brand will be familiar with the trim levels: Xi, Xs and XR. Unfortunately, Toyota only offers the automatic 'box on the Xs and Xr models.

Standard across the range are several standout features, including a touchscreen infotainment system with USB and Bluetooth connectivity. It is also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible, and for those who require smartphone chargers, there are a duo of rear USB chargers (USB-A and USB-C).

The flagship Xr model is worth noting as it's crammed with keyless entry, push-button ignition switch and cruise control. A reverse camera and auto-dimming rear-view mirror are included in its R313 300 price tag.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News