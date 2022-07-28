Global site navigation

Toyota SA Announces the Latest Allocation of Powerful GR Yaris Superhatch Now Available in Mzansi for R761 200
Toyota SA Announces the Latest Allocation of Powerful GR Yaris Superhatch Now Available in Mzansi for R761 200

by  Sean Parker
  • Toyota South Africa announced the second allocation of its GR Yaris super hatch is now available
  • The 1.6-litre turbocharged pocket rocket has 198kW and four-wheel-drive mated to a six-speed manual transmission
  • Only one model is available; the top-spec Rally variant is priced at R761 200

The Toyota Yaris GR burst onto the scene and sold out quickly in South Africa. Now Toyota says its latest allocation of Rally-spec models has arrived.

yaris gr parked on the side of the road
Toyota fans can sigh in relief after the Japanese carmaker received the second allocation of GR Yaris models. Image: MotorPress
The GR Yaris was launched in South Africa in 2021 and is powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine with 198kW and 360Nm, MotorPress reports.

Toyota will only sell the Rally specification model.

In the 2022 version for Mzansi, Toyota has added features such as a reverse camera and rear parking sensors.

Standard features include keyless entry with push start, automatic LED headlights, LED fog lamps, heated and power-retractable exterior mirrors, plus rain-sensing wipers.

According to IOL, the price of R761 200 has jumped by ]R45 600 compared to the 2021 Rally version.

Toyota launches its new stylish Starlet in South Africa, priced from R226 200 for the second-gen hatchback

Briefly News reports that another hatchback Toyota launched recently was the second-generation Starlet.

The new model benefits from a new engine with 77kW and 138Nm from its 1,5-litre unit. It replaces the 1,4-litre motor and is available with a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.

Fans of the brand will be familiar with the trim levels: Xi, Xs and XR. Unfortunately, Toyota only offers the automatic 'box on the Xs and Xr models.

Standard across the range are several standout features, including a touchscreen infotainment system with USB and Bluetooth connectivity. It is also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible, and for those who require smartphone chargers, there are a duo of rear USB chargers (USB-A and USB-C).

The flagship Xr model is worth noting as it's crammed with keyless entry, push-button ignition switch and cruise control. A reverse camera and auto-dimming rear-view mirror are included in its R313 300 price tag.

