A 24-year-old young man from Soweto shared his new cozy crib online and invited suggestions for decorating from fellow group members

The stunning room boasts beautiful features like a red carpet and eye-catching blankets

The post received positive feedback, with users making suggestions for him to touch up here and there

A proud young Sowetan shared his newly-rented backroom with netizens, who congratulated him and offered decoration tips. Image: Thando Ngwenya

Source: Facebook

A Soweto-based young man shared his first humble abode on social media and received warmth and applause, with users making friendly suggestions to improve his home.

The 24-year-old moved into a rented backroom in the bustling township and posted his accomplishment in Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen.

Proud young tenant shares home in group

This is a group where new homeowners share their homes and ask for advice on how to spruce them up.

Thando beautifully captioned his post, which was his first in the group:

“First time posting, first day emqashweni, 24 years old siyaphusha. Corrections are allowed.”

Three pictures accompanied the post.

The first picture shows a stunning red and black carpet, brown blinds, a beautiful chandelier and an eye-catching duvet on the bed. Two red pillows match the carpet.

The second picture displays a TV stand with a laptop plugged into the wall.

The third pic shows the kitchen section of the room, which contains a pot stand, a small kitchen unit and a four-plate electric stove with cute stickers adorning it.

Thando Ngwenya shared three pictures of his room, which included the living, sleeping, and kitchen sections. Image: Thando Ngwenya

Source: Facebook

Netizens congratulate him, offer tips

Facebookers congratulated him on the milestone and offered corrections to decorate his crib, which he graciously accepted.

TK Tjauke offered an encouraging comment, patting him on the back for his achievement. He said:

“Slowly but surely, papie.”

Siphokazi Mthalane marvelled at the size of the room, which forms part of Soweto's vibrant backroom economy. She asked:

“Where do you guys find such big rooms?”

Nompumelelo Mpumiie Mtshali II expressed how proud she is of her friend. She cheerfully added:

“Keep it up, mngan’wamii.”

Thully Nongcebo Magobhoyi suggested that Ngwenya place the blanket on the duvet underneath, not on the duvet. She pointed out:

“Nice one, but uBlanket ufake embhedeni ingahlali phezulu.”

Myra Foster lauded his humble start. She said:

“Great start!”

Erin Dee Mokiti complimented the kitchen unit and added her two cents. She chipped in:

“If you don’t mind the corrections, please remove the dustbin near the pots and put it somewhere else, or distance it from your pots.”

Source: Briefly News