A lady went on a weight loss journey and showcased the results in a viral video posted on TikTok

The TikTok content creator made a video trying on what she used to wear before dropping the weight

Many people were amazed after seeing the drastic difference in how clothes used to fit her, but others loved her before

A pretty woman took to social media to share her incredible weight loss. The stunner lost several kgs and looked amazing.

A TikTok video of a woman trying on her clothing items from when she was 20kg heavier has many people laughing. Image: sbusisiwe.mkh

Source: TikTok

Seeing the difference in her body garnered the woman over 30,000 likes. Many people commented on what they thought of her before pictures as well.

SA lady showcases a significant weight loss in TikTok video with 260k views

@sbusisiwe.mkh on TikTok, wore her clothes from before she lost 20 kgs. Watch the video below to see how amazing she looked in both her before and after pictures:

Mzansi TikTok users can't stop raving about the beautiful young woman's weight loss

Online users to see others' lifestyle changes. Many people couldn't stop complimenting the woman on how amazing she looked. Others were surprised to see that her before pictures were of the body they wished they had.

nessa1288 said:

"I look like your after but I wanna look like your before , how do I do that?"

User111111111111 wrote:

"How? 10/10 before and after."

Sifiso M. Dlamini commented:

"Girl said, cute before and after."

belo.tv wondered:

"How?"

Leonorah added:

"She eats before and after."

