A 32-year-old happy woman inspires others who feel like they are too late to own a vehicle

The lady showed off her first ride, Kia Rion Hatch, she snapped a few pictures standing next to it

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering her with congratulatory messages

A 32-year-old woman spoils herself with a first car. Images: @lovely_prissy/ TikTok, @adventtr/ Getty Images

A woman took to her TikTok account to show off her new whip. She said she is a late bloomer because she got her first car at 32.

In the video uploaded by @lovely_prissy, she can be seen at the car dealership taking care of the paperwork before she took her beautiful blue Kia Rio Hatch home.

In another part, she was captured standing in front of her new baby with a gift bucket. She also took snaps with the person who was with her when she fetched the car and the salesperson.

The woman thanked God and her ancestors for making the achievement a possibility.

"God and my ancestors did this Akwande dlozi lam️."

According to the Kia website, the Kia Rio Hatch boasts of a 1.6L 4-Cylinder engine w/ 120hp and 112 lb-ft of torque, Intelligent Variable Automatic Transmission (IVT), remote keyless entry, auto headlight control, electronic stability control, and six airbags, to name a few.

Woman flexes first car

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers celebrated with the woman

The video garnered over 23k views, with many online users showering her with congratulatory messages.

@Aziza Samuels shared:

"Congratulations!!!!It’s such a big accomplishment. I just now at 34 got my first car, a second hand hyuandai i10 and I am so chuffed!!! No more asking for lifts."

@Sandy-Mrs M. congratulated:

"That is a huge win! We should never be pressurised by people who attach age to their achievements."

@BuhleBendalo Beauty loved:

"You not a late bloomer ✨ it happened at the right time❤️."

@Thobs celebrated:

"Congratulations sis.♥️♥️does not matter at what age ,a win is a win."

Lady bags her first ride

In another story, Briefly News reported about a cute moment of a woman receiving her first vehicle.

@mpumiiradebe uploaded the cute moment on TikTok. In the clip, the lady is dressed for the occasion, wearing a comfy white dress while holding a J.C. Le Roux champagne. The car was uncovered behind her; it was a white Kia Picanto - as cute as the owner itself.

