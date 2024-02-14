Seasoned 947 radio presenter Anele Mdoda looked gorgeous in her Valentine's Day photoshoot

The media personality shared photos of her dressed in red and standing next to a red cake

Netizens lauded Anele Mdoda and gushed over her gorgeous face, with many noting her transformation

The gorgeous lady in red, Anele Mdoda, stole the internet on Valentine's Day. Anele Mdoda had Mzansi in awe after she shared her photo shoot snaps.

Anele Mdoda shared some Valentine's Day content dressed in red. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele posts Valentine's Day pictures

947 radio presenter Anele Mdoda marked Valentine's Day with a breathtaking photoshoot. The media personality was dressed in red and posed next to a red cake for her photoshoot.

She had a tongue-in-cheek caption dedicated to the ladies:

"Ladies…let them eat cake. Happy Valentine’s Day!!!!"

In another post, Anele said:

"If you are not in bed by 10PM… go home, Happy Valentine’s Day bo love."

Mzansi lauds Anele Mdoda's beauty

Her followers praised Anele Mdoda and expressed admiration for her stunning beauty. Some peeps even noticed her remarkable transformation.

@CalliePhakathi said:

"Looking like a good snack."

@nozi03 said:

"Happy Valentine's Day Anele. Ai shame, congratulations on fetching that body, you look good."

@6_o_60 mentioned:

"I really can't differentiate between you and your sister. Beautiful."

@NNyakati wished:

"Happy Valentine's beautiful."

@Msijaman said:

"This love right here is shining now, with red clothes, red shoes, red bags, red lipstick. Let it not give you red flags! Love the outfit and you look beautiful yourself. Happy Valentine's."

@SandileCharles3 shared:

"You look gorgeous."

Lithemba04 shared:

"You're such an inspiration Sis Anele."

@SIMBAROAR1 commented:

"Yall trying too hard to equalize with Lerato's standard of celebrating a Valentine's Day."

Anele Mdoda's body transformation stuns Mzansi

In a previous report from Briefly News, media personality Anele Mdoda wowed South Africans with her slimmer appearance in a recent snapshot.

Social media exploded with discussions about the radio personality's remarkable physical transformation.

Mzansi people couldn't help but gush over Anele's weight loss and praised the star for her hard work.

