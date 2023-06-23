Grammy award-winning star Zakes Bantwini celebrated his 43rd birthday at a lavish party in Johannesburg

In attendance were several of his industry friends including Boity Thulo, rapper K.O, Nadia Nakai, wife Nandi Madida and many others

The music producer's birthday is on 26 May however it seems to have become his thing to host the parties in June

Boity Thulo, Nandi Madida, K.O and many more media personalities attended Zakes Bantwini's 40th birthday bash.

Source: Instagram

A-listers join Zakes Bantwini for his birthday

Joining the Madidas in celebrating Zakes' 43rd birthday is Boity Thulo, K.O, Nadia Nakai, Shekhinah, Pearl Thusi and many more.

On his social media pages, Zakes shared some snaps from the event.

Zakes shared another series of posts:

Fans wish the DJ a Happy Birthday

Nandi Madida showers husband Zakes on his birthday with sweet message

According to Kaya 959, in May, Nandi took to her social media and gushed over her husband on his birthday.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life and musical genius Zakes Bantwini. You continue to make all your dreams come true, but the best part is that you’re a kind human being. God and the ancestors continue to favour you because of your heart.. soar my king!”

Zakes' retirement days near as he prepares to release

Briefly News previously reported that Zakes Bantwini plans on retiring from the music industry after serving it for 16 years.

He is currently working on Abantu which will final offering.

Source: Briefly News