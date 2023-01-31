Mzansi people were fuming after watching a clip of a petrol attendant being treated badly

The clip shows someone in a luxury car throwing money on the floor and letting the attendant pick it up

Seeing the woman wiping tears from her eyes had many people overcome with emotion

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Some humans are just pure evil! Someone driving a boujee Mercedes Benz thought it was okay to toss money out their window after filling up fuel, letting the petrol attendant pick it up.

A video of a petrol attendant being treated badly by a customer has angered Mzansi. Image: Twitter / Twitter user @RealXavier011

Source: Twitter

We live in a world of revolutionary change, however, there is still a lot of evil that is crippling our planet and people every single day.

Twitter user @RealXavier011 shared the heartbreaking video showing the incident. The toughest part of the clip is when the car pulls away and the petrol attendant wipes tears from her eyes. It makes you wonder what happened in that person’s life to make them so heartless!

“This is the most painful thing I’ve watched in my life ”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi people fill up with anger and sadness after watching the clip

This is not okay under any circumstance! Seeing someone treat another human like trash filled people with rage and sadness.

See some of the comments:

@MorgetsNeliswa said:

“Makes me so angry and sad. Yhoo.”

@JxstJay002 said:

“Lack of Humanity. The last part broke me.”

@luckytmphephu said:

“The moment she wiped her eyes.”

@Akhani34940341 said:

“Let's make the car and number plate famous, retweet.”

@Sue_Mvelase said:

“This has to be the most unnecessary evil I’ve seen in a minute.”

Video of petrol attendants’ lit dance moves while people vibe at petrol station has many proud to be in Mzansi

In happier news, Briefly News reported that South Africans have a reputation for being the jolly type, especially when it comes to getting through rough times.

One video filmed at a petrol station shows everyone in a jovial mood and it was heartwarming for netizens to see. The astronomical fuel price has not dampened the mood of some who visit petrol stations.

One TikTok user Andrea Katzeff promoted a competition by Elegant Fuel company where Tik Tok users create videos at their petrol stations for a chance to win cash.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News