A TikTok video shows a woman successfully avoiding getting caught by police with the most creative tactic

The lady in the video acted like she was possessed and made police officers run away in fear for their lives

The video had many people in stitches, but some wondered whether the lady's possession was real

A video of one woman acting out went viral. People were in tears as she moved to chase police officers away with her strange behaviour.

A woman put on a show to avoid being captured by police officers by acting like she was possessed. Image: TikTok/ring.self.defense

People in the comments speculated that the lady was, indeed, possessed and were amazed by how effectively she evaded law enforcement.

TikTok of 'possessed' woman goes viral

A viral video shows a lady acting like she's possessed to keep police officers away from her. The TikTok of the lady growling and charging as the police officers approached went viral. Watch the video below:

Mzansi suspicious of video with woman scaring police officers

Netizens often see strange sightings and many were not convinced she was faking it. Many peeps thought that she sounded convincing and didn't blame the police officers were running away.

JustLexiLou commented:

"Was that deep growl sound her at the end?"

sheADHD commented:

"I worked in a psych ward, saw this kind of stuff first hand. It’s terrifying to witness it, no lie."

user8317363311100 commented:

"Man, I’ve been binging The Last of Us, don’t do this to me."

share commented:

"The way the cop ran at the end, he is just like me for real."

Elizabeth commented:

"Idk if I saw it right but it kinda looked like they started vomiting when the police started running."

kitsa1930 commented:

"OMG when she turned her head, her eyes were glowing."

