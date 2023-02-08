A 23-year-old announced that she was officially a homeowner, but her celebration soon went left as people remembered something about her

The young lady was beaming in her pictures which shows she is a new homeowner

The lady on Twitter got accused of being a scammer as people recognised her as a popular fitness influencer

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A woman showed people that she bought a four-bedroom house for herself at 23. The video went viral as people gave their reactions.

A 23-year-old celebrated buying a new house but soon had to defend herself as people doubted her. Image: @nataleebfitness

Source: Twitter

Some netizens were familiar with the lady known for raising funds to start a woman's gym. People began accusing the new homeowner of getting her house through dishonest means.

Woman buys house and ends up in hot water on Twitter

A woman, @nataleebfitness, showed people that she got a four-bedroom place. The lady posted four pictures of herself exploring her new home.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Twitter users accuse the new homeowner of being a scammer

The lady had to come to her defence in a tweet as people thought she used the money she got from her fundraiser for her women's only gym. The fitness guru claimed that the charity page for the gym was still active.

Many people supported her and explained that many netizens could be negative on the internet, while others maintained that she scammed people.

@isasoly commented:

"Wow, I see from this comment section people really hate seeing other people win. That’s sad. Congratulations ,this is huge!"

@TinyToy05 commented:

"Not really a flex when she took donations for a women’s only gym just to use the money to buy a house."

@beyoncechelseaa commented:

"Twitter, the land of the miserable. Y'all can never be happy for anyone, like wow."

OnlyBrandonH commented:

"Your determination pays off. So happy for you! Congrats!"

@n0tjkm_

"Getting your money up when you have a GoFundMe, crazy talk."

@Aydoncorleone commented:

"They question every outcome which is unnecessary at this time. Just say congrats or move on."

Lady, 22, starts building her house 1 year after buying land with her own money

Briefly News reported that a beautiful lady went on TikTok to reveal that she got her land at age 21 after seeing a beautiful house design she loved.

In 2021, she started working on the foundation. A video she shared showed the work progress in days.

So far, the lady got the house to the roofing level, showing she has done the major work on building the structure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News