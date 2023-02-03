Screenshots of a conversation between a couple went viral as the woman demanded to go on a holiday overseas

A post went viral on Twitter as people discussed the woman's reaction to hearing her man's lobola plans for her

Online users were amused to see how the lady was not happy to hear that she had to sacrifice her vacation for marriage

A woman's texts demanding a vacation went viral. The lady made it clear that she already had plans for his money and he had no say in the matter.

One lady told her boyfriend that she had to go to the Maldives with her friend instead of him paying lobola. Image: Ivan Pantic/Emilija Manevska

The Twitter post caused a buzz as people reacted to the text messages. The screenshots went viral with over 100k views.

A Twitter post shows how one woman needed a vacation to the Maldives. Her partner explained that he needed the money to pay her lobola and she replied that he was selfish and that she shouldn't suffer because of his plans. See the full post below:

South Africans had mixed reactions to lady choosing a holiday over lobola in a Twitter post

Netzeins love sneak peeks into others' love life problems. People were amused by how the woman did not mince her words. Many women said they admired the woman's confidence, while others thought she was being selfish.

moeketsi_eran commented:

"Why do we keep on dating people that don't love us mara?"

@QueenMatso commented:

"Absolutely no woman would say this!"

@leboposts commented:

"Suddenly wanting to marry me because I want to go on holidays is wild."

@Punchu_Pie commented:

"Selfish plans njani."

@Nkah_Brian commented:

"She is not the one my brother."

Mmane commented:

"Girl is focused."

@Ony_McAfee commented:

"At least he tried but the field is open, ugirl can go alone with her money, uguy can marry someone. Ugirl can go on vacation with her friends with her money."

"Hayi love wins": Interracial couple's lobola negotiations leave SA peeps moved

Briefly News previously reported that a Ndlovu Youth Choir member, Rachel Ntobeng, shared her lobola journey and went viral. The lady showed people how she had successful lobola negotiations with her white partner's family.

People were moved to see the interracial couple embrace each other's cultures. Many people commented how impressed they were by the union.

Singer Rachel Ntobeng shared her love story that ended with a successful lobola negotiation. The lady posted Instagram videos and TikToks showing how her husband embraced her culture.

