A content creator on TikTok shared a video showing how she enjoys the luxury of having a whole taxi to herself when traveling, something most commuters can only dream of

The young woman revealed that her gogo owns a taxi, which explains why she gets the special treatment of stretching out comfortably while other passengers typically have to squeeze in

Netizens flooded the comment section with reactions, with many sharing similar experiences with family members in the taxi industry, while others playfully asked for sponsorships

One lady shared a clip showing how she benefits from her gogo's taxi whenever she needs to go anywhere. Images: @praiseworthy_ngubane

A woman showed social media users the benefits of having a grandmother who owns a taxi business after sharing a clip on TikTok.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

Gogo's taxi business perks

Content creator @praiseworthy_ngubane shared the video displaying how she enjoys preferential treatment when traveling in one of her grandmother's taxis. In the clip, she can be seen relaxing with her feet up while occupying an entire seat in an empty taxi.

The young woman's TikTok clip highlighted the stark contrast between her comfortable journey and the typical cramped experience most South African commuters face daily, captioning her video:

"POV: Your granny is a taxi owner."

She emphasized her enjoyment of these special trips, writing:

"The way I live for these empty taxi trips🥰❤️"

This luxury stands out in a country where minibus taxis are the primary mode of transportation for approximately 65% of South African commuters, who usually have to endure overcrowded vehicles and sometimes dangerous conditions.

A woman shared a video showing why she loved her gogo's taxi. Images: @praiseworthy_ngubane

South Africans react

The video resonated with many South Africans who have similar connections to the taxi industry:

@Nhlanhla Hov Shabalala joked:

"Introduce Gogo to Bolt😂😂 I love this cz my Grandfather father used to do the same thing... Drivers love it because they'll have an excuse for low cashup😂"

@Douche Bag curiously asked:

"As in does granny just requests the driver to take you guys somewhere?😂😂😂"

@Always Lebogang moreki shared a similar experience:

"My grandmother too, on holidays I work for myself."

@Vura k.dot playfully requested:

"Since I can't talk to the Boss herself, can the CEO aka granddaughter give me a sponsor 🤣"

@MOKONE_Jnr complimented the service:

"You gran has good drivers that like their work 🔥... Car is neat 👌"

@junior thosago reflected:

"One of the reasons why men love their grandmas a lot. These women are great."

Taxi tales from Mzansi

Briefly News reported on a Johannesburg woman who showed South Africans an unusual taxi experience when her driver ran out of petrol and he decided to use an uncommon driving style to resolve the problem despite oncoming traffic, leaving many social media users in stitches at her predicament.

reported on a Johannesburg woman who showed South Africans an unusual taxi experience when her driver ran out of petrol and he decided to use an uncommon driving style to resolve the problem despite oncoming traffic, leaving many social media users in stitches at her predicament. A woman from Gauteng had to share her concerning taxi experience when a driver took a toilet break and made a spontaneous decision about who would operate the moving vehicle, with many locals laughing at the clip despite the obvious safety risks.

South Africans were amused by a video showing Johannesburg passengers forced to hold onto a broken taxi door after it was removed and placed inside the vehicle, with many joking about the absence of traffic officers during such bizarre incidents.

