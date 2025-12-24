An unusual sight on a busy freeway left motorists stunned after a car was seen towing a trailer with a giant fast-food bucket

The post recently shared on Facebook gained traction as hundreds of users joined in on the fun, joking about politicians and the state of the country

Social media users flooded the comments joking about political parties, he scale of the unusual delivery and where it could be headed

Motorists captured the strange sight as the massive KFC bucket cruised in a trailer to the sunset.

Motorists on the freeway were treated to an unexpected sight when a car appeared in the left lane pulling a trailer with a gigantic KFC bucket.

The image shared by Barney Simon on Facebook became an instant hit due to the witty caption provided by the popular radio legend.

The massive KFC bucket is spotted

The post shows the car photographed by a person on the right side of the road, moving towards the direction of the sunset while pulling a massive bucket in a trailer. Facebook user Barney Simon added humour to the massive KFC bucket post by suggesting that the car was on its way to deliver lunch for politicians. This light-hearted jab sparked a flood of banter among many commenters.

Social media users suggested that a village would be needed to finish the meal sitting on that trailer.

SA cracks jokes about the massive KFC bucket

The clip garnered 2K likes and 180 comments from social media users who were shocked the see the size of the bucket. Many joked that even a bucket of that massive size would not be enough for the government officials. They suggested that the driver should have accompanied the trailer with a full Coca-Cola truck to complete the meal. Some laughed, adding that the container was far beyond a family meal and labelled it a village bucket. One user provided specific details by noting that the bucket was headed to Rigel Avenue in Pretoria.

User @Steve Harris joked:

"Must be the ANC’s bucket list."

Uer @Hannes Viljoen teased:

"I see an R10 million government tender on this road."

User @Lawrence Fichardt commented:

"No, they are on their way to Rigel Ave; the whole force is waiting there to watch the foundations for the new KFC being dug."

User @Ian Ferguson said:

"Not a family bucket. It's a village bucket."

User @Michelle Du Plooy Malherbe shared:

"Imagine how excited and then disappointed the police who drove past got, for a brief moment, they thought it was KFC saying thank you for being such loyal customers."

User @Richard Nowitz teased:

"On his way to police headquarters, they just need a Coca-Cola truck now.."

Watch the Facebook reel below:

