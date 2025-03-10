One stunner flaunted her impressive weight loss journey for the world to see in a video making rounds online

The babe revealed that she lost 63kg and the TikTok footage gained massive traction on the internet

People in Mzansi were amazed as they flocked to the comments section expressing their thoughts

One stunner has wowed the online community after revealing her jaw-dropping weight loss transformation.

A woman stunned Mzansi with her impressive weight loss journey. Image: @phaedrawansema

Source: TikTok

Woman drops 63kg and shows off new body

The babe who goes by the handle @phaedrawansema proudly showcased her new body for the world to see in a video making rounds on social media.

She was applauded by netizens for her dedication and hard work as losing weight is not a child's play. Taking to her TikTok account she shared her journey, posting a before-and-after video that quickly gained traction.

The clip showed her dramatic transformation from when she struggled with her weight to her now toned and confident self, which left online users questioning whether she went through cosmetic surgery, such a BBL which is a Brazilian butt lift that is a cosmetic operation which involves enhancing the form and size of the booty by taking fat from other parts of the body. It's also known as buttock augmentation with fat grafting or safe subcutaneous buttock augmentation (SSBA).

@phaedrawansema also revealed that she lost 63kg. While taking to her caption she simply said the following:

"A whole new person."

Take a look at the lady's impressive weight loss transformation in the video below:

SA is in awe of the woman's weight loss

The TikTok video went viral on social media, leaving many people amazed by the hun's dramatic transformation. Many flooded the comments section as they priased the woman for her hard work and determination. Some users asked for weight loss tips, while others simply showered her with love and support.

Bby Future gushed over the lady saying:

"Never go BACK! You beautiful as heaven baby girl."

Zeeezeee_xo said:

"I was so ready for the transformation I liked before it even happened ..Yassss."

TheCure&TheCause wrote:

"This is what they mean by “BBL allegations” - people must ask for your surgeon’s name!!! Did That!"

Ngwedi_Spaces raved over the hun adding:

"Mam, this is another level of Miss new body."

Rosemary replied:

"Waooo. That's mouth dropping. Beautiful queen."

Earth, angel commented:

"I think this is a sign from God, I keep seeing people on my for you page losing weight. Maybe it’s time for me."

Hazel was inspired to hop into the gym too:

"That motivation I needed to get myself to the gym today! You look amazing!"

BnTHaare simply said:

"You are gorgeous! And an inspiration."

Asiiyahhhhh commented:

"Well done girl! Amazing transformation."

