A food delivery driver tried to show off his biking skills and flopped in a funny clip

The TikTok post shows him answering a request made by a netizen who wanted to see how powerful his bike is

The man attempted to spin the bike, and it almost ended in tears as he fell down, leaving netizens in absolute stitches

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

A man made TikTokkers laugh with his attempt at performing skills on the bike. Image: @moesteezy

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg delivery man who tried to impress a TikTokker by doing doughnuts with his bike failed in a hilarious video.

Not only did the man fail to stunt with his delivery bike, but he also fell in such a funny way that the person recording the video snorted with laughter.

Delivery man tries to do doughnut in TikTok video

@moesteezy_ posted the video, which was viewed 47.9K times. The video shows the TikTokker in a parking space with three delivery motorbikes. He then goads one of the deliverymen to show his bike off. He asked him if he could hear his bike, meaning he wanted to listen to the power of the bike’s engine. The man obliges, and he gets off to a shaky start.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Undeterred, he continues his attempt to impress the gent and rides slowly. The bike buckles a bit, and when he tries to do doughnuts and turn on the spot, he falls, and so does the bike, which falls on him comically. Thankfully, nobody was hurt in the making of the side-splitting video. Watch the video here:

Netizens in the comment section enjoyed roasting the driver and making fun of his epic doughnut fail.

Dave Van Boren remarked:

“My man was getting ready to do doughnuts.”

Hrithik Moodley was in disbelief.

“Brah, that’s why my food is always everywhere in the bag.”

Sedicka Hendriks said:

“So that’s why my UberEats is late.”

YT: Ayanda Kubheka wrote:

“The more I watch it, the funnier it gets.”

Kevin John laughed.

“Tjoppa gave up halfway.”

Baby Juice added:

“Next thing i’pizza iDabukile.”

Layla:

“No, because these scooter people stay doing the most.”

Vhuhwavho remembered a classic character.

“Velaphi marrrnn!”

Checkers Sixty60 driver falls in video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a Checkers Sixty60 deliveryman tried to reverse with his bike, and he flopped monumentally.

In the TikTok video, the Cape Town gentleman presumably tried to back out of the driveway, and the bike flipped over. The customer rushed to assist him, and netizens appreciated his consideration and concern.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News