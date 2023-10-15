The South African flag is now permitted at the Rugby and Cricket World Cup tournaments, after a previous ban linked to non-compliance issues

The ban arose due to South Africa's anti-doping legislation not aligning with the 2021 world anti-doping code

South Africans are relieved the Springboks can play their matches in France without the issue hanging over their heads

South Africans flew the national flag at sports matches. Image: David Rogers and Alexander Joe

Source: Getty Images

SA flag at international sports events

The South African Institute for Drug Free Sport contested the World Anti-doping Agency's decision and brought the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

ANC's push for expedited legislation

At the ANC NEC meeting in Boksburg, ANC NEC member Zizi Kodwa asked Deputy President Paul Mashatile's assistance in expediting new legislation, reported SABCNews.

Kodwa mentioned that the cabinet approved the bill on 4 October, and is currently with the office of the state law advisor to ensure the amendments don't conflict with the Constitution.

He added that the next step is parliament, and discussions with the deputy president to fast-track the bill have already occurred, given its significant importance.

SA people weigh in on reinstated flag

Read some of the comments below:

Thabang Nong said:

"Fly rainbow nation, our strength lies in our diversity."

Jimmy Cgina posted:

"Thank you ANC.✊️ "

Frans Mogodi commented:

"I hope that was a lesson to our so-called leadership. We are happy the matter is been resolved even our boys will play with peace and hope."

Mshn Ka Sipholl Nyandeni wrote:

"Awu they must ban Bafana Bafana not our pride and joy."

Kenny stated:

"They were just being silly."

Thabang David Ramashala commented:

"Thank you Ramaphosa."

Source: Briefly News