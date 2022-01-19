Long-serving soldier follows his heart and culture, starts farming Nguni and grows his herd to a notable size

Phakade Khanyile served in the South African Defense Force for over two decades and is now the proud farmer of 42 cows

Starting small is how Khanyile managed to grow a quality herd which he believes speaks testament to his Zulu heritage

A dedicated soldier wanted to honour his Zulu culture so he started farming Nguni. This is his way of showing respect to his people and ancestors.

Phakade Khanyile went from being a long-serving soldier to farming Nguni. Image: Facebook / Phakade Khanyile

Phakade Khanyile served in the South African Defense Force for over two decades before leaving to start his farming journey.

Speaking to Food For Mzansi, the 41-year-old explained how his army training has helped him become a farmer. Khanyile learnt in the army that everything you do, you need to give your all, and he has applied that in his Nguni breeding.

Khanyile was not interested in just simply breeding Nguni, he wanted to breed the best!

“I chose to invest in Nguni genetics and try to establish a herd that in the future could be considered an elite herd.”

He bought five pregnant cows in 2019 and has not looked back. Starting small is what he was advised to do and Khanyile couldn’t be more grateful for the mentors he has, reported Farmers Weekly.

Since 2019, Khanyile’s herd has multiplied to 42 cows and has allowed him to permanently employ someone to watch over them.

Choosing Nguni was a no-brainer for the soldier as he had always been drawn to the beautiful animal both “romantically and practically.”

“There is a Zulu idiom which says ‘inkunzi isematholeni’, meaning that leaders of tomorrow come from youth. I feel farmers like myself have a responsibility to continue farming as a living history of our people for future generations. Being around them creates emotions that I can’t explain.”

