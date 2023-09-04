A South African woman used an open flame to heat her electric hot comb during a power outage

Many netizens were amused by her hairstyling method on a TikTok video and reacted with witty comments

Other people warned against heating an electric hot comb on a gas flame, as it could be dangerous

A young South African woman had Mzansi netizens in suspense after sharing a video of how she resorted to heating her electric hot comb when loadshedding hit while styling her lace wig.

A woman heated her hot comb on the gas stove to finish installing her lace wig during loadshedding. Image: @simphiweee.n/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A hot comb (also known as a straightening comb or pressing comb) is a metal comb that is used to straighten moderate or coarse hair and create a smoother hair texture.

A video posted on TikTok by @simphiweee.n shows how she placed her hot comb over the open flame of a gas stove in an effort to get it hot.

She proceeded to comb her lace wig, being careful not to burn herself. Bathong, the bravery!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Please, I put a lot of heat protectant on that hairrr!! ," @simphiweee.n captioned the post.

South Africans react to the video with funny commentary

Many netizens were amused by @simphiweee.n hairstyling method and reacted with witty comments. Others warned against heating an electric hot comb on a gas flame.

Miss Hilary wrote:

"I know the struggle ."

hloni_hearts said:

"I did this a few times. My, hotcomb melted yahlukana."

Princess wrote:

"Lalela.. sengihlangene ne types yami ‍."

@Pontsho commented:

"Hehehe kwa phela kanjalo. ."

Princess Oniká replied:

"Y’all need to buy the old school hot combs that aren’t electric, so it’s used like this. This will explode."

BB said:

"Darling, is it safe? ."

Nana commented:

"DON'T USE AN ELECTRIC HOT COMB FOR THIS."

TikTok star Douross_TV reveals innovative wave hairstyle in viral video

In another story, Briefly News reported that TikTok star @Douross_tv is known for producing viral male hair content. Most of it showcases different "wave" hairstyle styles and fake beard styles. Waves are usually rocked by men with short hair and require weeks of brushing to get their consistency. But his are a little different.

In a post that has over 23 million views at the time of publishing, he combs out his blond waves to reveal an afro underneath it, much to the surprise of a few netizens.

Hands up if you've heard men criticise women for wearing weaves. Turns out that men may not be so innocent after all. Fake beards have been making the rounds for years, and now guys are getting a little more innovative with instant hairstyle looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News