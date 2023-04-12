Noluvuyo Pama Mdudi is trending on TikTok for buying an RDP house and upgrading the space for her family

The lady used the money she had saved up to make the place more beautiful and neat, a home for her kids

The woman's journey inspired peeps to go out and do the same, and it also warmed hearts knowing what a caring mom she is

Noluvuyo Pama Mdudi renovates her RDP house. Images: @veemdd/TikTok

Source: UGC

Noluvuyo Pama Mdudi bought an RDP house for her kids and transformed it into a home. The hardworking teacher posted the video on TikTok, and peeps were impressed by what she did to the place. Her idea inspired many, and they thought of doing it for themselves.

Mdudi wanted a space that her children could call home. In the video, she showcased the work to transform the house.

She said:

"Forever grateful for this achievement."

TikTok video shows renovations of RDP house and peeps are inspired

The idea of buying low-cost housing and doing renovations on it has inspired a lot of people to go out and do the same. People were impressed by how the final product looked like. But they were also interested in how one can acquire to get a government-subsided house.

Here are the comments:

@PhumlaVeeGaya said:

"Congratulations Mama. Usebenzile."

@TshepisoTsiane said:

"We do the same. My husband and I also bought one and we renovated it. Congrats."

@LJ Maphoka Mofokeng commented:

"Well done mommy. Ikhaya labantwana bakho lihle."

@Sarah said:

"Well done, sister. I am also striving for the same goal."

@Bafana Skillz Ndlovu commented:

"Get a lawyer and proof and go get your house."

@nolu132 said:

"Same here, congratulations baby."

Source: Briefly News