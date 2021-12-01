Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane shared a post on Instagram thanking South Africans for their "overwhelming" love

Mswane is currently in Israel preparing to participate in the Miss Universe pageant where she will be representing Mzansi

The young model has been on the receiving end of tons of hate since she revealed she would be participating in the pageant, so this new post is quite refreshing

Miss South Africa 2021 Lalela Mswane has thanked Mzansi for their support. The beauty queen is currently in Israel for the Miss Universe pageant. She has received tons of flack for wanting to participate in the pageant, even losing Government's support.

Mswane expressed her deepest gratitude for the peeps who overwhelmed her with love and support. She further thanked the people of Mzansi for "embracing" her warmly and allowing for her journey to be "incredibly special".

She shared behind the scenes snaps from her first photo shoot as Miss South Africa to accompany the heartfelt post. For the first time in a while, Mswane did not deactivate the comments section under her post.

Miss SA Lalela Mswane thanked Mzansians for their support as she prepares for the Miss Universe pageant. Image: @lalela_mswane

Take a look at her post below:

Read some of the comments she received below:

@lichipan shared:

"Queen. Go win this thing!"

@keitumetse1 said:

"We are here for it."

@aimz411 commented:

"How unbelievable do you look!! Social media has definitely missed these looks."

@matthewkwilliams1 wrote the following in response:

"The Universe WAS NEVER READY!!!"

@sisandamercy added:

"We are right behind you all the way!"

"Imagine if she wins": Miss SA on her way to Israel for Miss Universe despite public outcry

Previously, Briefly News reported that Miss SA left for Israel despite widespread outcry from sections of the South African public, including the government, who said that if Lalela Mswane attended the pageant, she would be betraying her country.

The South African government withdrew its support of Miss South Africa due to the fact that the pageant will be held in Israel. Pro-Palestinian groups have been particularly vocal about the prospect of Mswane attending the event.

Despite the backlash, Mswane will participate in the pageant and she is still enjoying the full support of the official Miss South Africa Twitter account.

