Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane, has left for Israel to take part in the Miss Universe Pageant

This year the pageant has become the centre of controversy for being held in Israel

Pro-Palestinian groups and the government have condemned Miss SA for taking part in the competition

Miss SA has left for Israel despite widespread outcry from sections of the South African public, including the government who said that if Lalela Mswane attended the pageant she would be betraying her country.

The South African government withdrew its support of Miss South Africa due to the fact that the pageant will be held in Israel.

Miss South Africa has caused a great deal of controversy over her participation in the Miss Universe competition in Isreal. Photo credit: @Official_MissSA

Pro-Palestinian groups have been particularly vocal about the prospect of Mswane attending the event.

Despite the backlash, Mswane is still on her way to the pageant and she is still enjoying the full support of the official Miss South Africa Twitter account.

Here is what South Africans had to say about Miss SA

@rowpolo:

"South Africa is standing with and cheering for you!"

@ltunyiswa:

"God has a funny sense of humour sometimes. What if she wins . Will there be celebrations?"

@AngeeMudau:

"One thing about our Miss SA is she doesn’t fold and don’t let anything bring her down. You go girl, Bring the crown back home. We are behind you every step of the way."

@CameronKendall:

"Lalela sis, it's not too late. We know this is your dream and your goal in life but is supporting Apartheid really worth it?

We were with you from the get-go & still here for you. it's not too late my sister.

Even if you win, NOBODY will be here welcoming you home."

ANC says Miss SA would be betraying Mzansi by attending Miss Universe in Israel

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the South African government has made a decision to withdraw its support of the Miss SA organisation following the organisation's refusal to boycott the Miss Universe beauty pageant set to take place in Israel.

The Department of Sports, Art and Culture issued a statement on Sunday and confirmed that the department would no longer support the Miss SA beauty pageant.

The African National Congress has since backed up the government's decision to halt all support of the Miss SA pageant, stating that the organisation has betrayed all South Africans for taking the stance it has taken.

