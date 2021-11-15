The South African government says it will no longer support the Miss SA organisation because the organisation refuses to boycott Miss Universe

The African National Congress says it is backing up the government's decision and has asked the Miss SA organisation to reconsider its decision

South Africans seem to have split views about the ANC's decision to support the government with some people pointing out that the ANC is the government

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - The South African government has made a decision to withdraw its support of the Miss SA organisation following the organisation's refusal to boycott the Miss Universe beauty pageant set to take place in Israel.

The Department of Sports, Art and Culture issued a statement on Sunday and confirmed that the department would no longer support the Miss SA beauty pageant.

Calls to boycott the Miss Universe beauty pageant have intensified for the Miss SA organisation. Images: Sharon Seretlo & Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The African National Congress has since backed up the government's decision to halt all support of the Miss SA pageant, stating that the organisation has betrayed all South Africans for taking the stance it has taken, reports News24.

According to the department, Israel's crimes against Palestinians are well recorded and the government, as the genuine representation of the South African people, could not in good faith align itself with them.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The ruling party says it continues to ask the Miss SA organisation to reconsider its decision on the Miss Universe pageant. ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says that racism, human rights violations and the apartheid laws in Israel should be a good enough reason to boycott the beauty pageant, according to IOL.

Mabe says the Miss SA organisation is obligated to advise current Miss SA Lalela Mswane that attending the Miss Universe pageant would be detrimental to her reputation. Mabe has called on Mswane to also take a stand and boycott the pageant.

South Africa reacts

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the ANC's decision to back the SA government. Here's what they had to say:

@HlathiZak said:

"Rubbish! Young woman has nothing to do with old people confusing themselves. ANC Government do business with Israel or the people of Israel here in this country and in Israel."

@LebuileM said:

"What's the difference kanti between ANC and government?"

@GodPenuel said:

"What are their opinions on taking money from Israeli Jews in SA and abroad, who support Israel? They run businesses here & locally that send money to Israel, pay SA tax, create jobs in SA & fund politicians. What's their stance there??? @MYANC @GovernmentZA"

@2Surferdan said:

"Where are all these African countries that have signed deals with Israel?… Where is the pressure from these countries on South Africa?… Crickets!"

@Justjanny58 said:

"Of course, they would... Anyway, Miss Universe will still go ahead without Miss SA. The sad thing is Miss SA is the one that pays the price for SA's stupidity and supporting terrorist countries and now been held to ransom."

“Stand with the oppressed”: EFF calls for Miss SA Lalela Mswane to boycott Miss Universe pageant in Israel

Briefly News previously reported that the newly-crowned Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane has found herself in the middle of a hot political debate following her decision to participate in the Miss Universe pageant set to be held in Israel.

A number of organisations and public figures have called for Mswane to not represent South Africa at the pageant because of the ongoing conflict in the country which is affecting the Palestinians.

The Economic Freedom Fighters is the latest organisation that has been calling for a boycott of the pageant stating that Mswane should "stand with the oppressed".

Vuyani Pambo, the political organisation's spokesperson says the crowing of a Miss Universe cannot be done in Israel because of what it stands for, reports JacarandaFM. Pambo stated that before Israel can host a beauty pageant it would need to restore the beauty of Palestine.

Source: Briefly.co.za