The Democratic Alliance says it will not be partnering with the African National Congress or the Economic Freedom Fighters

DA leader John Steenhuisen says the party is not interested in saving the ANC and they have no intention of helping to do that

Some people on social media think the DA has made the right decision and would lose voters if it partnered with the ANC or EFF

TSHWANE - Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen says the party is not keen on another five years of unstable coalitions like the one they had in Tshwane with the Economic Freedom Fighters.

As a result, Steenhuisen says the political organisation is ruling out any coalition with the African National Congress or the EFF.

This decision comes after the DA held a Federal Executive meeting on Sunday, 7 November. Steenhuisen says the DA is not obligated to save the ANC and the party is not going to.

He added that clearly South African voters are not in favour of saving the ruling party either, according to News24.

"It is not the DA's role to save the ANC. It's not what our voters want," says Steenhuisen.

Steenhuisen went on to say that the DA is the next best option and the real kingmakers because the party was able to retain its position of second place following the local government elections.

He says the DA's priority is service delivery and the party wants all coalition agreements to be made public.

SABC News reports that there have been calls for the ANC and the DA to work together and form stable coalitions, however, the DA continues to refuse the call.

ANC talking to parties that want to form coalitions

The ruling party meet over the weekend to discuss plans for the formation of coalition governments. The ANC has decided to engage with political organisations that have not ruled out entering into coalition agreements with them, according to SABC News.

Jeff Radebe, who is the party's Head of Policy, will be leading the negotiations team.

The ANC finds itself in a difficult position with a few political organisations that have declared that they are not willing to partner up with the ANC, such as ActionSA and the Inkatha Freedom Party.

South Africans react to the DA's decision not to partner with the ANC or EFF

Social media users are of the opinion the DA is making the right decision by not forming coalitions with the ANC and EFF. Some people think the DA would lose voters if they did.

Here are some of their comments:

@Sammi_Lee26 said:

"I think the DA would’ve lost voters if they’d decided to go into a coalition with those two parties. Glad you’re choosing not to."

@TaaiNeville said:

"What does the law say, within how many days must these guys agree to form a local council, if they can’t, what’s happening next?"

@Flippin19576164 said:

"Any coalition with the ANC or EFF would be a corrupt one. Correct decision, stick to it."

@vnlpat001 said:

"EFF don't care.They said they not going with DA ages ago,before elections in fact. But the ANC are in a pickle. They don't know what to do. On the one side they have Malema's noise and the other Herman Mashaba's noise. The ANC have to play chess now but they don't know how to, lol."

