A video of a dancing South African schoolgirl has gone viral on social media, with online users hella impressed with the young pupil's moves

Dancing to Umsebenzi Wethu by Mpura and Busta 929, the energetic pupil confidently jived, with her friends and a crowd of people hyping her up

Netizens were seriously wowed by the girl’s moves and took to the comment section to compliment her

A clip of a dancing schoolgirl is trending on social media and has already received 385 000 views on Facebook.

Mzansi netizens were in awe of the young girl’s moves, with some commenting that with her energy, she would be a perfect candidate for sports at school.

A video clip of a schoolgirl dancing has gone viral online. Image: Makhox Brand/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Posted by Makhox Brand, the 11-second vid shows the pupil confidently busting a move to a song by Mpura and Busta 929 called Umsebenzi Wethu.

As the young girl jived, a crowd of people hyped her up, hella excited and impressed with the learner’s vibey moves.

Netizens wowed by schoolgirl’s moves

Netizens flocked to the video’s comment section to express how awesome they thought the young pupil’s dance moves were.

Zindlovu Zidl'ekhaya Mdlalo said:

“So much energy from the kid I like it.”

Peace Maps added:

“Talented gal. l love ur dance.”

Modisa Otsile wrote:

“Go girl, lots of energy and rhythm.”

Others Facebook users said they hoped her schoolwork was completed before she started dancing, LOL.

Thando Kwakweni said:

“Hope you're good with dem books as well as you dance.”

Obeng Joann added:

“Wonder if the marks are also jumping soo high. Nice moves gherl.”

Love Sthandwa wrote:

“Oh Nana, now I know why your school shoes don't last even for 3 months. I will tell Dad to buy you dancing shoes because you good at it.”

