A video of a young South African girl attempting to eat chicken feet has gone viral

The cute toddler confidently explained her struggle with eating the chicken's nails

Social media users were impressed by the child's clear speech and found the video both adorable and humorous

A girl's cute chicken feet video went viral on TikTok. Image: @zandihla

Source: TikTok

An adorable South African girl was captured on video attempting to eat chicken feet.

Little girl eats chicken feet on video

The girl was filmed by her mother. She nibbled on cooked chicken feet before struggling to eat the part with the chicken's nails, explaining that it was too slippery to break off and eat.

“Hey guys, today I’m eating chicken feet, and it's my favourite. I don’t ever want to leave it like this. I want to finish it. But I can’t finish when the nails are here,” the girl tried to explain.

Watch the adorable video below:

Mzansi shows little girl love

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were entertained by the child eating chicken feet. Many people were taken aback by how well she spoke and articulated herself for a three-year-old toddler.

Vonimkansi said:

“I need this English to argue with my colleagues at work .”

MAZWIDE☺️ wrote:

“This is my first time to see umtwana who is not scared of chicken feet❤️❤️.”

Thando responded:

“But she sounded happy when she started nje now she’s making excuses

Rorisang replied:

“The slippery part took me out.”

Tinix commented:

“Her vocabulary is top notch! Well done mommy.”

Tlangie Chauke said:

“JESUUUU I need this English for my interview tomorrow .”

Source: Briefly News