An 18-year-old with a passion for physical fitness made it to the headlines. The matric student Mpho Mudau hails from Ngwenani-ya-Mapholi in Limpopo, where he makes a difference.

A Limpopo matriculant made his version of a makeshift gym in his village, and many Mzansi peeps were inspired. Image: John Wessels

Source: Getty Images

The young man's story is inspiring as he used his wit and creativity to make a functioning workout facility for young people. South Africans with the young man's effort.

Young Limpopo man starts DIY gym near Thohoyandou

Mpho Mudau is transforming his small village after making his gym equipment. The matriculant explained that he started working out, and now he wants as many people as possible to join him.

According to SABC News, the gym attracts young people from neighbouring villages. Mpho believes that a fitness regimen can help with relaxation and staying fit.

The young man received lots of praise from Ngenwani-ya-Mapholi's community leader, Rembuluwani Libunyu. He said

“This gym helps them be disciplined and stay away from the street for drug abuse prevention."

South Africans impressed by 18-year old's gym

Online users applauded the smart matriculant. Many people had sweet words of encouragement after seeing the results of the air fitness regimen.

Many admired the young man for doing good in a world riddled with drug addiction and crime.

Lorraine Lolly Mpofu said:

"Good job young man. Keeping them boys away from chilling at the spaza from 6am until late. Can't even buy 1kg of mealie meal because the way they laugh hayii."

Hennie Combrink commented:

"Well done kid. You can stand proud."

Erans Makamu wrote:

"Wow I envy them I'm inspired.. Instead of smoking nyaope these boys are doing something positive.. I'm proud of you guys."

Sduduzo Ntombela applauded:

"I like this, healthy bodies equals to healthy minds. I'm an old man,but I still do this from time to time without any regrets."

Lesego Maake made a big claim:

"This boy is my neighbour. He has literally turned almost every guy in our village into a hunk. The village is now a mjolo tourist destination. Girls from neighbouring villages come to your village seeking mjolo."

Proactive youth inspire South Africa

Many people love to see young people starting their own business ventures. One young man impressed people after starting his tuck shop.

