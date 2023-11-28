Traditional caldo de pollo recipe with rice: Full recipe

Caldo de pollo is one of the most-liked soups because of its versatility and nutritious benefits. Often regarded as hearty and packed with many flavours, the soup encompasses easy-to-find ingredients and a straightforward preparation method. Do you want to make this soup but need help figuring out where to start? Here is a caldo de pollo recipe to get you started.

What does caldo de pollo contain? This Mexican soup contains varying pieces of chicken, vegetables and spices. However, besides its health benefits, one of the reasons it is loved is how it allows adding ingredients to the standard ones that form part of its recipe.

What is caldo de pollo?

Caldo de pollo is a traditional Mexican version of chicken soup and uses spices such as chili powder and coriander as well as chicken pieces, rice and chopped vegetables. People tweak it according to their preferences, including hot sauce or lime juice.

Caldo de pollo recipe

Caldo de pollo is one of the easiest soups to make and is praised for including various ingredients. Here is what you will need to make caldo de pollo:

Two kilograms of chicken quarter legs.

3 litres of water.

Two tablespoons of minced garlic.

Two tablespoons of salt.

One tablespoon of garlic powder.

One cube of chicken stock.

Four large carrots, cut into chunks.

Four large potatoes, cut into big pieces.

Four zucchinis, cut into large cubes.

One cut chayote.

One large white onion.

Half a bunch of fresh chopped cilantro.

Preparation method

Step 1: Put your chicken quarter legs in a pot and add the prescribed litres of water. Flavour the soup with minced garlic, salt, and garlic powder.

Step 2: Cover the pot and boil for about an hour.

Step 3: Add two cubes of chicken stock and stir until they dissolve.

Step 4: While the soup is simmering, add two cups of white rice in a separate pan with oil and fry it until golden brown. Thereafter, add chopped onions and tomatoes to the rice and stir once in a while.

Step 5: Add the rice mixture to the pot with carrots, potatoes, zucchini, chayote, and white onion. Then, reduce the heat to medium-low. Allow the soup to simmer for about an hour.

Step 6: Serve your soup and garnish with chopped cilantro.

Is eating caldo de pollo healthy?

Caldo de pollo is healthy to eat since it has different vegetables that have nutritious properties. Amigo Foods reports that this soup is one of the healthiest as its vegetables have plenty of fibre, protein, potassium, beta-carotene, and antioxidants.

How to make chicken soft in soup?

Keeping the chicken tender for your soup depends on how long you boil it. Easy Eats recommends that chicken breasts be cooked for 12 to 15 minutes or until they reach 73.89 degrees Celsius.

How long does caldo de pollo last?

Caldo de pollo has a shelf life just like any other food, depending on how it is stored. If you choose to keep it in the refrigerator unfrozen, it can last for a week or less, after which bacteria will start growing, making it unsafe to consume. However, if you choose to freeze your soup, it can last up to four months in the freezer.

Can you use chicken breasts for caldo de pollo?

Chicken breasts can be used for a caldo de pollo, even though they are not as juicy as chicken thighs. It is essential to sear them first before simmering together with vegetables. Furthermore, check the doneness of the breasts after 10 to 15 minutes to avoid overcooking them.

Which caldo de pollo is considered the best?

Using chicken pieces that are not deboned makes Caldo de pollo to be considered the best, as these bring layers of natural flavour to the soup.

The caldo de pollo recipe is simple to make, and you can make it as many times as you want since it has nutritious benefits. You can make for those cold days to keep warm and during Summer’s hot days.

