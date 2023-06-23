Top 70+ best outdoor braai stands designs in stock (2024)

A braai is a favourite classic outdoor event for most South Africans, especially on warm nights during the weekend or holidays. Nothing beats the smokey smell of grilled meat over an open fire. You need the perfect braai stand designs for the best results.

Outdoor braai stands designs in South Africa. Photo: @webergrillsuk, @hydrofire.za, @greeneggsa on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A braai is not just about the stands, the meat, and the fire but about the shared experience with loved ones. It has become part of South African culture and a cherished heritage in households across the country.

Outdoor braai stand designs

Before purchasing a braai stand, consider factors like quality, size, height, maintenance, and chimney positions. Finding the right design for wood, gas, and a combination of fuels is also crucial. The following braai stands ideas will help you make an informed decision. The designs are popular in stores across South Africa.

1. Concrete Braai Rabat

Concrete braai Rabat. Photo: @hydrofire.za on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Rabat stand is a free-standing non-permanent braai for outdoor cooking. It is made from lightweight concrete, known for being resistant to high temperatures and ensures even heat distribution. The appliance costs around R10,000.

2. Concrete/Masonry Braai Kos

Concrete/masonry braai Kos. Photo: @hydrofire.za on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kos is made from lightweight concrete for high-temperature resistance and even heat distribution. The appliance has an adjustable stainless-steel grill, drop saver, chimney, and two side worktop areas. It costs approximately R12,500.

3. Pyro dual fuel combo braai

Pyro dual fuel combo. Photo: @hydrofire.za on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The dual fuel combo gives you the option to use wood or gas. The stand has a spit grid rotisserie, an ember maker, a slide-in door system, and a potjie hook. The price ranges from R59,000 to R90,800.

4. 1200MM Premium Contractors Wood Braai

Pyro Dual Fuel Combo Braai. Photo: @hydrofire.za on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It features a coal maker, 430 stainless steel frame and door, an ash pan, and a wood insert. The door doubles as a spacious countertop for food preparation and serving. The appliance sells at approximately R14,000.

5. 1200MM Premium Contractors Combo Braai

1200MM Premium Contractors Combo Braai. Photo: @hydrofire.za on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The equipment has a mild steel body and comes with a 390 BBQ gas griller, coal maker, 800mm wood insert, and integrated ash pan. The wood and gas combo gives you cooking options. You can buy one for approximately R19,000.

6. Wedgetail BBQ

Wedgetail BBQ. Photo: @hydrofire.za on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A Wedgetail BBQ is made from stainless steel and coated with black weatherproof paint. It is durable and corrosion-resistant hence ideal for both indoor and outdoor cooking. It costs about R26,400 in South Africa.

7. Lifespace Ember Maker Braai and Grid

Lifespace Ember Maker Braai and Grid. Photo: @lifespacesa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This ember maker and grid can be used as a built-in or patio braai. It features an adjustable rotisserie bracket and motor, a potjie hook, and a chrome-plated grid. It is available in SA stores for about R1,500.

8. Smoker braai with two grates

Smoker braai with two grates. Photo: @tractorsupply, @landman on Pinterest (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The stand features foldable side and front tables, air vents on the lid and fire bowl, wheels, an ash cup, and a charcoal grid. The appliance costs approximately R2,430 in South Africa.

9. Charcoal braai Icarus Alpha

Charcoal braai Icarus Alpha. Photo: @charcoalbbq on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A charcoal Icarus Alpha has wheels for easy movement and is great for camping or picnics. It is affordable, and you can find one at around R2,000 in stores across South Africa.

10. Stainless steel drum braai adjustable

Stainless steel drum adjustable. Photo: @bbqwes on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The product has a 304-grade stainless steel grill measuring 600 by 900mm. It has aluminium legs, a handy side shelf, and wheels for flexible mobility. The grill height is adjustable. The small size costs around R5,600, while a large one costs about R6,200.

11. LK's big barrel braai

LK's big barrel braai stand. Photo: @lkproducts on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The equipment is a half drum size made from 2mm mild steel. It uses charcoal and is ideal for catering, camping, or picnics. It sells for about R1,900 in Mzansi shops.

12. Countertop gas braai

Countertop gas braai. Photo: @grillcookout on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This appliance uses lava rocks in combination with gas burners to ensure a charcoal flavour and grilling experience. It is wall mountable and comes with a regulator and pipe kit. A 3-burner stand costs around R5,000, while a 4-burner stand costs approximately R6,500.

13. Chef Octane mobile gas stand

Chef Octane mobile gas stand. Photo: @chefofsouthafrica on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This braai has a grilling area of 800 by 480 mm and a dome lid. It has stainless steel side shelved for extra workspace. A built-in thermometer helps control heat. A 4-burner costs around R17,000, while a 3-burner costs about R14,000.

14. Camper mobile H-burner gas

Camper mobile H-burner gas. Photo: @campworld on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Camper mobile H-burner gas is an affordable outdoor kitchen gear with heat collector panels and a high-pressure gas system. The aluminium legs and chrome-plated grills are removable. The appliance costs around R6,000 in Mzansi stores.

15. Built-in gas slim line

Built-in gas slim line. Photo: @mhsbbq on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The equipment is designed to fit into a counter cavity for a modern braai experience. It has a spacious grilling area, a removable steel lid, and a high-pressure gas system. A 4-burner stand is approximately R12,000.

16. Zodiac mobile gas braai

Zodiac mobile gas braai stand. Photo: @gasgrill on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The equipment has a primary grilling area with a dome lid and an additional side burner for extra cooking. It comes with warming drawers, steel cabinets for storage, and a side shelf for extra workspace. A 4-burner gas braai costs about R27,000.

17. LK's Porch Braai

Porch braai stand. Photo: @lkproducts on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

LK's Porch is a steel charcoal braai stand with a height-adjustable grill and potjie hook. The equipment costs around R3,000 at stores across South Africa.

18. LK's Charcoal Entertainer Braai

Charcoal Entertainer braai stands. Photo: @lkproducts on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

LK's Charcoal Entertainer is a charcoal braai with a zinc-plated grid, heat shield, and lockable hook wheels. This simple yet sophisticated appliance goes for around R4,000.

19. Chargriller braai stand

Chargriller braai stand. Photo: @heyneedle on Pinterest (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The stand has a heavy-duty steel construction with dual damper control. It has a warming rack, front and side shelves, a temperature gauge, and a utensil hook. You can get one for over R4,000, depending on size.

20. Chef Camper stainless steel on-the-go braai

Stainless steel on-the-go braai. Photo: @chefsouthafrica on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This versatile equipment can be placed on a tabletop or ground and is ideal for picnic grilling. Its foldable design ensures flexible portability and easy storage. You can buy it for over R1,000.

21. Stainless steel charcoal econo braai

Stainless steel charcoal econo. Photo: @charcoalbbq on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The appliance uses charcoal and has a chrome-plated grid, removable aluminium legs, and zinc plated grill lifter. The stand costs R700 to R1,000, depending on size.

22. Stainless steel charcoal leisure braai

Stainless steel leisure stand. Photo: @luckys on Pinterest (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It has a chrome-plated grid, a windbreaker system to block unwanted wind, aluminium legs, and rotisserie brackets. The grill height is adjustable. It costs between R1,000 and R1,500, depending on size.

23. Metalix 420 2-burner gas mobile braai

Metalix 420 2-burner gas mobile stand. Photo: @ebay on Pinterest (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The appliance is designed with an enamel-coated cooking grill, a bottom drain grill, and an electric ignition system. The two-burner stand costs around R1,500.

24. Alva Kalahari 4-burner braai stand with side burner

Alva Kalahari 4-burner stand with side burner. Photo: @lvagas on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The stand has an integrated thermometer, cast iron cooking grills, and auto-ignition. It uses LPG gas and costs around R8,500 in Mzansi stores.

25. Sunbeam Mastercook burner with warming oven

Sunbeam Mastercook burner with warming oven. Photo: @outdoorsdomain on Pinterest (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This Sunbeam Mastercook burner has five stainless steel burners, a side burner, a warming oven, and a warming rack. The two attached wheels make it easy to move. The stand costs approximately R5,000.

26. Totai Helix black charcoal braai drum

Total Helix charcoal braai drum. Photo: @outdoorbbq on Pinterest (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This black charcoal stand has a steel barrel drum for a great grilling experience. You can find it in stores across South Africa at approximately R1,000.

27. LK's mild steel mobile braai

Mild steel mobile braai. Photo: @lkproducts on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The appliance has mild steel material that can withstand extreme heat. It is lightweight with two wheels for easy transportation. You can remove the legs and use the stand as an in-built braai—the appliance costs around R2,500.

28. Braai campers

Braai campers. Photo: @jordangrillbbq on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The stand features an electroplated grid, framed grid, and holes for drainage and ventilation. It is collapsible for easy storage. You can purchase the appliance for approximately R350.

29. Drum braai with lid and wheels

Drum braai with lid and wheels. Photo: @cornansturdy on Pinterest (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The equipment has an iron grid frame, a thick mesh grid, and iron legs. The wheels make mobility easier. The price varies with size, and you can get one from over R2,000.

30. Limo braai on wheels

Limo braai on wheels. Photo: @osnanmbbq on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The stand design is ideal if you are cooking for many people. The wheels ensure flexible movement, while the side tables are for extra storage. You can find one in Mzansi stores for around R15,000.

31. LK's compact charcoal rotisserie braai

LK's compact charcoal rotisseries stand. Photo: @lkproducts on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This charcoal stand has a chrome-plated dishwasher-safe basket, a stainless-steel body, and a removable drip tray for easier cleaning. The price in South Africa varies with size.

32. Veld braai (flat pack)

Veld braai (flat-pack). Photo: @bbqexpguy on Pinterest (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This flat-pack design is easy to store and perfect for camping or picnics. It has zinc-plated grids and legs, a mild steel ash pan, and adjustable grid height. The appliance costs around R500.

33. LK's Charcoal bachelor braai stand

Charcoal bachelor braai stand. Photo: @lkproducts on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The LK equipment has mild steel material with an electroplated grid. It is portable and easy to assemble. The smaller size costs around R330.

34. LK's Sit braai stand

LK's sit braai stand. Photo: @lkproducts on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This LK design is made with 1.6 mm mild steel material. It is fully collapsible and easy to store or transport. The appliance costs approximately R830 in Mzansi stores.

35. LK's steak stainless steel wall mountable braai

LK's steak stainless steel wall mountable 4-burner and 3-burner braai. Photo: @lkproducts on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The LK stand has lava rocks, a tray, a chrome-plated grill, and a stainless-steel body. You can get a 3-burner braai from R5,000 in shops across South Africa.

36. LK's gas braai mild steel and cast iron

LK's gas braai mild steel and cast iron single-burner. Photo: @lkproducts on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This LK equipment has a mild steel body and a chrome-plated grid. It comes with lava rocks and a lava tray. A single burner stand goes for around R1,900 in stores.

37. Chef mini spit

Chef mini spit. Photo: @chefsouthafrica on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Chef mini spit has rotisserie brackets, a ceramic infrared burner, and a flat rotisserie basket. It has an LPG regulator and 220v spit motor. You can get it for about R6,500 in Mzansi stores.

38. Chef yacht braai

Chef yacht braai. Photo: @chefsouthafrica on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Chief yacht has a stainless-steel body and grill construction. It comes with detachable legs that allow you to turn the yacht braai into a mobile braai. Its durability and versatility make it ideal for any outdoor occasion. The appliance costs around R12,100 in South Africa.

39. Chef Drop-in indoor/outdoor countertop gas braai

Chef Drop-in is an indoor/outdoor countertop. Photo: @chefsouthafrica on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The appliance has a hinged lid, a removable dip tray, and dishwasher-safe removable grills. It is ideal for indoor and outdoor cooking. You can find one from around R17,900 in Mzansi.

40. Chef Octane built-in stainless-steel stand

Chef Octane built-in stainless-steel stand. Photo: @chefsouthafrica on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It features a built-in thermometer, a removable drip tray, a piezo electronic ignitor, unique heat collector panels, and rotisserie brackets. A 2-burner stand costs around R13,200, a 3-burner goes for about R16,950, while a 4-burner will cost you around R20,500.

41. Chef 2-burner compact braai

Chef 2-burner compact braai. Photo: @chefsouthafrica on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A Chef 2-burner compact stand has a hinged lid, removable drip tray, stainless steel burners, a piezo electronic ignitor, and independent micro-adjustable burner control. Ideal for small patios or balconies. The appliance costs around R7,300.

42. Weber Traveler LP black portable braai

Weber Traveler LP black portable braai. Photo: @weberbbq on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The appliance has a large grilling area designed to optimize gas usage. The compact fold ensures minimal storage space is needed, making it ideal for picnics and camping. The stand costs approximately R10,000.

43. Weber Original Kettle black charcoal stand

Weber Original Kettle E-5710 black charcoal stand. Photo: @weberbbq on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The stand features a plated steel cooking grate, porcelain-enamelled bowl, built-in lid thermometer, and aluminized steel one-touch cleaning system. The ash catcher and aluminium damper are rust-resistant. You can get one at around R4,200.

44. Weber MasterTouch Spring Green Charcoal Braai

Weber MasterTouch Spring Green Charcoal Braai. Photo: @weberbbq on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The equipment features a triple-plated Gourmet BBQ System cooking grate, rust-proof aluminium lid vents with heat-resistant plastic handles, and a porcelain enamelled bowl and lid. The stand design costs about R5,700 in South Africa.

45. LK's Kiddies braai set

LK's Kiddies braai set. Photo: @LKproducts on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The LK Kiddies set is the ideal stand for children under adult supervision. It has foldable legs for easy storage and comes with a kiddies' grid, short tongs, and a short grid brush. You can purchase it from R430.

46. Traeger Pro 780 pellet grill

Traeger Pro 780 pellet grill. Photo: @TraegerPelletGrills on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A Traeger Pro-780 is a smart pellet grill using WiFIRE technology. It has porcelain-coated grill grates, all-terrain wheels, locking caster wheels, and Turbo Temb. The appliance requires an electrical connection and costs around R18,400.

47. Weber braai Q3000 gas grill series

Weber braai Q3000 gas grill series. Photo: @weberbbq on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Weber Q3000 series features an electronic ignition system, glass-reinforced nylon frames, two folding worktables, and an infinite control burner valve. The product price varies; you can purchase one for as low as R11,500.

48. Weber 37cm Smokey Joe charcoal braai

Weber 37cm Smokey Joe charcoal braai. Photo: @weberbbq on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Smokey Joe is a charcoal stand with a plated steel cooking grate and a porcelain enamelled bowl and lid for superior heat retention. You can easily control temperature by adjusting the damper. The stand costs around R1,300.

49. Weber Go-Anywhere portable charcoal grill

Weber Go-Anywhere portable charcoal grill. Photo: @weberbbq on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Go-Anywhere stand features rust-proof porcelain enamelled lid and base for optimum heat retention. The lid locks for flexible portability. You can control the temperature inside the grill using the damper. The appliance goes for about R2,100 in Mzansi.

50. Cadac Grillogas reversible grill

Cadac Grillogas reversible grill. Photo: @CadacSA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This Cadac Grillogas stand design can be used for a braai or making pancakes. It has a 37cm reversible grill ribbed on one side and flat on the other.

The appliance has a stainless-steel burner and a rust-proof porcelain-enamelled support pan. It also has a solid pot stand for boiling water. You can purchase one for around R1,000.

51. Cadac Skottel braai

Cadac Skottel braai. Photo: @CadacSA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A Skottel braai is designed to cook various outdoor meals and is ideal for any outdoor activity. It features a hard porcelain enamel-coated Skottel dish, removable aluminium legs, and a stainless-steel stem. You can buy one for about R900.

52. Weber Q12000 gas grill

Weber Q1200 gas grill. Photo: @weberbbq on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It has an electronic ignition system, removable catch pan, built-in thermometer, foldable side working tables, and a cast aluminium lid. The appliance sells for around R5,799.

53. Weber Spirit Ii E310 black

Weber Spirit Ii E310 black. Photo: @weberbbq on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A Weber Spirit Ii E310 features infinity ignition, porcelain-enamelled flavourizer bars, a grease management system, and a gourmet braai system. The appliance is iGrill compatible and has a foldable left-side table. You can buy one for around R12,000.

54. Weber Genesis Ii E410 with GBS

Weber Genesis Ii E410 with GBS. Photo: @weberbbq on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The appliance comes with a Gourmet BBQ system cooking grate that allows you to cook various meals. Replace the removable centre of the GBS cooking grate with any of the seven provided accessories to make breakfast or grill. You can find one in SA stores for around R24,600.

55. Big Green Egg

Big Green Egg. Photo: @biggreeneggsa on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Big Green Egg can be used as a braai, an outdoor oven, and a smoker. The ample cooking area and large fire capacity allow you to prepare several meals at once or cater to a large group of people. The larger stand design costs around R25,000, while the extra-large appliance costs about R37,700.

56. Megamaster 900 Crossover braai stand

Megamaster 900 Crossover stainless steel braai stand. Photo: @megamastersa on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The appliance has a stainless-steel body, reinforced crossover construction for stability, adjustable grill heights for temperature control, and ventilation holes on both sides. You can easily access coals with a rod without lifting the plated grid. The product sells for about R2,600.

57. Alva braai hotwheel 3-burner

Alva braai hotwheel three-burner. Photo: @alvagas on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Alva 3-burner hot wheel has a reversible 380mm cast iron grid with one side a steak griddle and a breakfast pan on the other. The three high-pressure burners distribute heat evenly and can be used on most gas cylinders. The appliance costs around R1,900.

58. Weber Genesis EPX-435 smart grill

Weber Genesis EPX-435 smart grill. Photo: @weberbbq on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Genesis EPX-435 has the latest technology featuring infinity ignition, high-performance burners, a grease management system, and new flavourizer bars. You can bake, roast, stirfry, or steam by replacing the cooking grate with custom-fit Weber-crafted grillware.

Receive real-time food temperature alerts with Weber-Connect smart technology. The appliance costs around R54,700 in South Africa.

59. Weber Genesis E-435

Weber Genesis E-435. Photo: @webergrillsuk on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Weber Genesis E-435 allows you to grill multiple steaks on the extra-large sear zone. You can prepare another meal on the side burner while the improved grease management system makes greasing easy and quick. The appliance costs around R44,000 in Mzansi stores.

60. Weber Smokey Mountain Cooker 47 cm

Weber Smokey Mountain Cooker 47 cm. Photo: @webergrillsuk on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The appliance features a built-in thermometer, briquette measuring cup, charcoal chamber, two cooking levels, and heavy gauge steel fuel grate. It costs around R9,400 in South Africa.

61. LK's trolley braai

LK's trolley charcoal grill. Photo: @lkproducts on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

LK's trolley is a charcoal grill made from mild steel. The wheels make it easy to move around, and storage is easy when the appliance is not in use. It is one of the most affordable stand designs and costs around R400.

62. Bush Baby trolley kettle braai

Bush Baby trolley kettle braai. Photo: @Gumtreee on Pinterest (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Bush Baby trolley kettle stand design is ideal for camping. It features wheels for easy movement and side tables for extra workspace. The appliance costs approximately R 1,300.

63. Bush Baby folding kettle braai

Bush Baby folding kettle braai. Photo: @Gumtreee on Pinterest (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Outdoor cooking is easier and more flexible with the Bush Baby folding kettle stand. You can prepare your meal anywhere away from home. The product costs approximately R500 in South Africa.

64. Kamado Jan braai

Kamado Jan braai. Photo: @kamadojan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The thick-walled cooker ensures your meals have a rich smokey flavour. The ceramic glaze finish ensures increased heat storage capacity and even cooking of your steak inside the dome while the inbuilt thermometer updates you on temperature levels. The smaller appliance costs around R8,750, the large design costs about R21,950, while the x-large is approximately R27,450.

65. Chad-O-Chef Freestanding Boma Braai

Chad-O-Chef Freestanding Boma Braai. Photo: @chad_o_chef on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Freestanding Boma Braai combines contemporary European design with advanced materials knowledge. It features an 8mm thick cooking surface that retains and spreads heat evenly to cook your meal away from the fire.

You can add more wood to the fire while cooking through the large central aperture. The product costs between R21,000 and R24,000.

66. Chad-O-Chef 6B Entertainer Gas Braai (Natural Draught)

Chad-O-Chef 6B Entertainer Gas Braai. Photo: @chad_o_chef on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This built-in braai has a built-in stainless-steel box to provide the ideal setting for the sizzler gas insert. The 6-burner entertainer allows you to prepare meals for many people. The additional rotisserie kit gives more cooking options—the appliance costs between R43,000 and R60,000.

67. Chad-O-Chef 6-Burner Hob Grill

Chad-O-Chef 6-Burner Hob Grill. Photo: @chad_o_chef on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The 6-Burner Hob Grill has 2x3 burner grills that work independently. It is easily fixed into the countertop of your indoor or outdoor entertainment area, giving the place a minimalist design appeal. The cost ranges between R35,000 and R45,500.

68. Chad-O-Chef Hybrid Braai

Chad-O-Chef Hybrid Braai. Photo: @chad_o_chef on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hybrid Braai's ember drawer allows you to prepare meals with wood, smoker chips, charcoal, or gas. It has dual-layer stainless steel for extra heat tolerance and comes with a dust cover and a drip tray. A 4-burner Hybrid grill costs up to R76,600, while a 3-burner can cost up to R67,000.

69. Chad-O-Chef Sizzler Mobile

Chad-O-Chef Stainless Steel Sizzle Mobile. Photo: @chad_o_chef on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The product has a stainless-steel body, reversible wooden prep board, dual door cabinet, and a dust cover included with Sizzler Insert. The industrial-strength castor wheels ensure flexible mobility. The price varies with the number of burners and can cost you over R36,500.

70. SAFire Modi Freestanding Braai

SAFire Modi Freestanding Braai. Photo: @stovesreus on Pinterest (modified by author)

Source: UGC

SAFire Modi can be mounted on a countertop or level slab or fitted on a special Modi log box stand. It is also wall-mountable, with or without the stand. The appliance is in SA stores at approximately R50,000. It can be ordered as a wood and gas combination braai or a gas-only braai.

Which of the above braai stand designs excites you the most? After eliminating the tiring task of getting a suitable stand, the only thing that remains is for you to offer your loved ones a memorable braai experience.

READ ALSO: Top 30 best Tswana traditional wedding cakes for an awesome couple

Briefly.co.za highlighted the top 30 Tswana traditional wedding cake designs. More couples in South Africa are embracing the concept of conventional weddings.

Tswana is a colourful culture that will make your big day memorable with the right cake design. The cake's colour, pattern, and shape should complement the ceremony's general theme.

Source: Briefly News