Whether baking is a newfound hobby or you are a seasoned professional in need of a new oven or curious about the current baking oven price, getting new equipment from time to time is a must. However, we have you covered if you are unsure where to start looking. Here, we look into what kind of oven is best for your needs, how much they cost, and whether you can meet your needs with a second-hand oven to save money.

Finding bread baking ovens for sale in South Africa may seem intimidating if you do not know where to start, but some useful tips and tricks will help you find a bread oven price that will fall within your price range. You can either invest in a higher-end piece of equipment or go the second-hand route.

Oven prices will vary depending on your choice between old and new devices, different brands, and their sizes. So, which one is right for you? Factors like whether you are looking to make homemade goods for just the family or are trying to find new equipment for your restaurant all play a role in what you should choose. Here, we detail what type you should choose based on your needs.

How much is a baking oven in South Africa?

Bakery oven prices in South Africa can vary depending on the model, device, and age. Naturally, a second-hand baking oven for sale would be cheaper to come by than a brand new version, so if you are looking to save money, focusing on finding a quality one that is previously owned will be the best choice. Generally, you are looking at a going price of around R6,000 for a basic beginner apparatus that is brand new.

What are the types of baking ovens?

Generally, the debate between which devices are best besides new versus second-hand ones is the debate of gas versus electric devices. If you want to be savvier with your electricity usage, the gas version is your best option and can give you the added benefit of giving more heat control. However, the electric version is supposedly better for baking, as it offers an evenly spread amount of heat to create delicious baked treats. You can find a gas baking oven for sale in places like CaterQuip and Absolute Catering Equipment.

What is the best oven for baking at home?

So, knowing the various devices you can use, what type of oven is best for baking when you are only concerned about making a small amount? If you are looking for a baking oven for bread and other homemade treats, you can trust an electric one to do the job just right. A quality one that is decently sized can range from R8,000 to R12,000 depending on the brand and size.

Which is the best electric oven for baking?

Are you looking for bread baking ovens for sale in South Africa? Specifically, brands that are frequently relied on and are increasingly popular include Hirsch's Home Store, Toshiba, and Bosch.

Which oven is best for a small bakery?

A bakery oven is more specific than the ones you may have in your kitchen because it needs to perform at a higher level more frequently than the one used within a household. A baking oven for industrial reasons has requirements different to home use, including how low-maintenance they are and how quickly they get the job done. An electric one is based on a bakery operation that needs to mass produce treats quickly and without much hassle. The going rate is around R12,000–22,000.

Baking oven prices in South Africa within 2022 vary drastically depending on how heavy-duty it is and what you need it for, but luckily, there is something for a wide range of budgets. So, whether you want to start a new hobby in the kitchen or need something more professional, you can look forward to getting the right appliance.

