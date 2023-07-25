The Great South African Bake Off 4 contestants: get to know them

The Great South African Bake Off is a reality culinary competition television show–it searches for and crowns the best amateur bakers. After taking a long break, the show is back on BBC, and it promises a thrilling experience starting from 9th August. Discover The Great South African Bake Off 4 contestants who will grace your screens in a fierce baking competition for ten weeks.

The show has featured 12 contestants in previous seasons, and The Great South African Bake Off 4 is no different. Its creators recently revealed a list of contestants battling it from 9th August. They are talented, and their passion for baking is on another level. Expect mouth-watering treats and relentless determination from these up-and-coming stars!

The Great South African Bake Off 4 contestants

In the fourth instalment of the South African Bake Off, expect a thrilling experience filled with fun and knowledge from the judges and hosts. Here is all you need to know about each contestant:

1. Amber Govender

Amber Govender from Alberton, the aspiring culinary student, has the perfect recipe for success! With a passion for baking, hitting the tennis court, and walking her adorable dogs, she adds a dash of enthusiasm to everything she does. Cakes and bread are her favourite bakes. Other bakers might label her the "stressed one," but she bakes her way through the pressure with flair.

2. Chikomborero "Chiko" Chiobvu

Chikomborero "Chiko" Chiobvu, a multi-talented investment and research analyst, hails from the bustling city of Pretoria. With her love for cakes and bread, expect Chiko to spread the joy of baking throughout the season. Don't be fooled by her tendency to leave things to the last minute; she thrives under pressure.

3. Dwight Morton

Dwight Morton comes from Johannesburg. He is an aircraft quality control manager passionate about baking, hiking, and reading. While he is good at baking puff pastry, wedding cakes, and novelty cakes, he finds it challenging to bake bread. Dwight is often mistaken for a naughty baker, but he is among the technical Bake Off contestants.

4. Faizel Meyer

Faizel Meyer is an industrial engineer from Durban. He loves playing the piano, listening to music and travelling. Like Dwight, Faizel could be better at baking beads but excellent at cakes, cookies, biscuits/tarts, and puffs. He describes himself as a sassy jokester whose concern for others is commendable.

5. Johan Van Gass

Johan Van Gass is a professional accountant from Pretoria. Apart from baking, Van Grass loves renovating houses. He is among the oldest The Great South African Bake Off 4 contestants and is often perceived as the serious one in the team. His most challenging discipline is cooking puff pastries.

6. Mariza Mundow

Mariza Mundow is a homemaker from Cape Town. She makes and sells chilli sauce and oil paints. Her other favourite hobbies are fishing, travelling, and scuba diving. Many bakers would describe her as an anxious baker with very high expectations from her.

7. Matshele "Matty" Molaoli

Matshele "Matty" Molaoli is an instructional designer, podcaster, voiceover artist and business owner. She is confident in her kitchen prowess, but time pressure is always her weakness. When she is not busy baking bread and cakes, Matshele "Matty" Molaoli gracefully glides on roller skates, swimming, and scrolling TikTok.

8. Molebatsi Moagi

Molebatsi Moagi is a database and systems administrator from Randfontein. His favourite discipline in the culinary world is baking cakes, biscuits, macarons, laminated pastries and tarts. His fellow participants regard him as “The Experimental Baker"– he is always trying new flavours and techniques. When he is not doing what he loves most, Molebatsi plays the piano, listens to music and writes.

9. Nomahlubi "Hlubi" Gcilishe

Nomahlubi "Hlubi" Gcilishe hails from Johannesburg. She is freelancing as an admin assistant. Other bakers regard her as the “Monologue Baker” or the “Last Minute Baker.” Her hobbies are reading, watching, and playing tennis and cricket.

10. Rizwana Adam

Rizwana Adam is a lawyer, personal trainer, and baker from Midrand. She enjoys baking bread, biscuits, and cakes. Her fellow contestants describe her as the “Helpful Dark-Humoured Baker.” Apart from baking, she loves writing poetry and children’s books, gardening, and solving crossword puzzles.

11. Xolile Makutoana

Xolile Makutoana is a work readiness facilitator and trainer from Cape Town. He is the founder of the Explorer Cake SA. Besides baking, Xolile is good at drawing and loves hiking. He regards himself as an improviser.

12. Mia Steenekamp

Another South African Bake Off contestant to watch out for in the reality culinary TV competition is Mia Steenekamp. She is a professional design director from Johannesburg. Like Mariza Mundow, she is an anxious baker with very high expectations. The time speed challenge is not her thing.

Who are the presenters of The Great South African Bake Off?

The new hosts for the show are Lesego "Coconut Kelz" Tlhabi and actor Glen Biderman-Pam, and the judging bench will be constituted by chefs Paul Hartmann and Siba Mtongana.

The Great South African Bake Off 4 contestants are here to amaze and inspire. Get ready to witness their baking brilliance as they battle it for the crown of the best amateur baker. With passion, talent, and sheer determination, these contestants will give you an ultimate baking showdown starting on 9th August on BBC!

