DJ Zinhle's ‘Siyabonga’ Trending, Fans in Love: “What a Song, What a Prayer”

DJ Zinhle has returned to the studio to produce some heat after taking some much-needed time to spend with her two daughters

The musician has been keeping fans engaged with her reality show The Unexpected while she was unable to perform live

Her latest song Siyabonga has been touching peeps beyond measure as they rave about the message told in the music

DJ Zinhle had no idea that she would be blowing so many fans away with the release of her return single. The celeb has been off for a few months after giving birth to baby Asante but made sure to come back with a bang.

DJ Zinhle is blowing fans away with her new track, ‘Siyabonga'. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Zinhle has been keeping fans entertained by giving them an inside look into her personal life through her reality show The Unexpected. SowetanLIVE reports that the DJ was both nervous and excited for the show to air because she did not know how fans would receive it.

On the show, she showed fans the reason she wasn't making music or gigging for a while and it's all because she gave birth to her little baby.

DJ Zinhle ensured that her comeback song with be a hit and fans agree that she definitely hit the mark. Her song Siyabonga is doing rounds on playlists across Mzansi and fans cannot store raving.

Twitter came alive as peeps shared their thoughts on the DJ Zinhle, Black Motion and Nokwazi's collaboration.

