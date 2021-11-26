AKA has been hailed as the best dad after he cheered up his little bundle of joy, Kairo, when she was sick

The young influencer shared that she woke up with a stomach bug on Thursday but a little care from the rapper made it all go away

Social media users shared that Kairo looks like her mom, DJ Zinhle, in the snaps she posted

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kairo Forbes has praised her father AKA for being the best daddy. The young influencer took to social media and shared that the rapper cheered her up when she was sick on Thursday, 25 November.

AKA cheered Kairo Forbes up when she was sick on Thursday. Image: @akaworldwide, @kairo.forbes

Source: Instagram

Kairo, who is Supa Mega and DJ Zinhle's daughter, took to Instagram to share that she was not feeling well when she woke up in the morning but the Fela In Vesace hitmaker made it all go away.

Kairo posted three snaps of herself looking much better after AKA intervened and took care of her. She captioned her post:

"I woke up with a little tummy bug but then daddy made me feel better."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Kairo's one million followers took to her comment section to wish her a speedy recovery. May of them also said she looks like her mom. Check out some of their comments below:

mathabekhulu wrote:

"Beautiful girl. I love frame 2 more. I see mommy as well in it."

naomi_mukonka said:

"Kairo is so big now. Wow."

chi__2282 commented:

"Daddy's got the remedy."

nthabs5 wrote:

"You look like you are feeling much better. 1st Frame is the hair and pose for me. 2nd Frame is the Mommy’s smile for me. You are so loved, Kairo."

magomolemo said:

"Beautiful Kairo, get well soon babygirl."

kentiaphane wrote:

"Get well baby girl."

_sobriquet_nia added:

"Get well soon baby. You're so beautiful, Kairo."

AKA and Kairo perform daddy-daughter dance

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that everyone knows that AKA loves his daughter Kairo Forbes. A video of the pair has been uploaded to TikTok.

AKA is in his element, jiving and grooving and Kairo does her best to imitate her dad. Social media users reacted to the cute video. Check some of their comments below:

Toolarny:

"Wait! Am I the only one that noticed that Bonang also posted herself dancing to this song."

Thuli Maliti:

"Wuuuu AKA birthed himself, la nge. Looks like her second name should be Ntombikayise."

Source: Briefly.co.za